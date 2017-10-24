Talented Bulldogs end Eagles’ season in regional

Rantoul’s Ivan Diaz (5) tries to maneuver around a pair of Mahomet-Seymour defenders in last Wednesday’s regional. The Eagles fell to regional top seed and host M-S 6-0.

MAHOMET — Heading into last Wednesday’s 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal matchup with the host and No. 2 seed Bulldogs, the Rantoul soccer team’s coaching staff tried to downplay its opponent’s top billing and 16-4-3 record.

But the No. 8 seed Eagles quickly found out why M-S was deserving of the regional’s top seed in a 6-0 loss that ended their season at 7-14.

The Bulldogs jumped on Rantoul early and often, jumping out to a 1-0 lead three minutes into the match behind a goal from Kerry Lippold Jr.

Bryan Retallick pushed a goal through soon after (11th minute), the Bulldogs scored an own-goal when a ball bounced off Rantoul’s Garet Kinnett (21st minute), and Trevor Burgess (25th minute) bended a kick around a host of Rantoul defenders to hang a 4-0 halftime lead on the Eagles.

Rantoul struggled to get anything going offensively, only getting the ball inside the penalty box area once in the first 40 minutes, with just under two minutes remaining in the first half.

With under 40 minutes to go in the second half, Jared Motley’s long shit off his right foot went wide left by a couple feet, and Austin Carr capitalized with a goal in the 51st minute for a 5-0 advantage. Zachary Schnepper (21st minute) put the finishing touches on the victory.

The Bulldogs would go on to drop a 2-1 decision to No. 3 seed Mattoon in Friday’s regional title match.

The Eagles had some bright spots this season but were unable to string many wins together in the difficult slate of the Illini Prairie Conference. They finished just behind St. Joseph-Ogden in the regular-season standings.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.