If Andy Girkin (22) has a solid game, Rantoul could move on in the postseason.

Rantoul Eagles (7-13) vs. Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (15-4-3)

Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Mahomet

Storyline

Eagles

First-year head coach Michael Masters has had some tough sledding taking over for Tim Robinson, but there have been some bright spots.

Now, though, Rantoul was given a first-round matchup against a Bulldogs club hungry for a regional title on their home field.

Rantoul took down Georgetown-Ridge Farm for its first regional win in program history last year before bowing out to powerhouse Urbana, a game in which the Eagles were competitive before a second-half injury to Raul Castillo slowed them down.

Bulldogs

The Bulldogs’ terrific regular season granted them the top seed at their own regional, and they will be looking to move on to the championship match, where they would meet either third-seeded Mattoon or fifth-seeded Lincoln.

The Eagles are a bit fortunate to be playing Mahomet-Seymour instead of being placed in the sub-sectional with top-seeded Urbana, but exactly how fortunate remains to be seen.

Either way, it’s an incredibly difficult matchup.

Keys to win

Eagles

Continued pressure

If the Eagles back down, they will be toast. And if they can’t formulate any offense, it could be a long day similar to the 5-0 loss to Bloomington Central Catholic. When Ranotul has been aggressive this year, it has shown the ability to play with some good teams.

Bulldogs

Jump ahead early

As has been said many times, most upsets are crushed when the favorite gets out to a big early lead. If the Bulldogs do that here, they will be moving on.

Players to Watch

Eagles

Andy Girkin

Though it may take another hat trick from the Eagles’ top goal scorer, Garet Kinnett, it could be Girkin that finds himself making a game-changing play to keep Rantoul’s season alive. The second-year transfer from Fisher has the capability to break out.

Bulldogs

Austin Carr

In the top six of the area scoring leaders, Carr will be the main weapon for the Eagles to try and bottle up, along with teammates Brandon Bussman and Trevor Burgess, another pair who can hold their own offensively.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.