Eagles soccer falls on Senior Night

RANTOUL — The Rantoul soccer team struggled on Senior Night, falling to Bloomington Central Catholic 5-0 last Tuesday at Bill Walsh Field.

The Eagles (7-13) face Champaign Central in the regular season finale today (Wednesday) at home at Bill Walsh Field.

Rantoul will then prep for a postseason matchup against host Mahomet-Seymour, the top seed at the 2A M-S Regional, in a first-round game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.