Star-studded cast: Bleich, Johnson and a terrific, unheralded defense have helped transform the Bunnies' soccer program

FISHER — The stats are impressive, and they tell a remarkable story.

Alec Johnson has amassed 16 goals and eight assists, and Caleb Bleich has racked up 12 goals and 14 assists this season. Due to each player’s already wildly successful season that still has at least eight games remaining, both Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer standouts have inked their names in the program’s record books and are ascending the lists at a rapid pace — all while finding themselves in the top six in the area in each category.

Johnson (31 goals, 21 assists) is seventh on the Bunnies’ all-time career goals and career assists lists, and with three more goals (realistic considering his pace) he will have the eighth-most goals in a single season in program history. The senior has only been playing soccer since he was a sophomore, but he has made the most of it. He has worked his way in between Steve Adams (29) and Dan Malloch (32) on the career goals list, and he finds himself between Matt Brown (19) and Chase Kelly (22) on the career assists list.

Bleich (40) is fifth on the career goals list but is only a junior, with more than a full season left to do some more damage. He could rise to second on the top-10 list with 18 more goals (he worked his way into a tie for the eighth-most single-season goals with 18 in 2016) to pass Matt Brown’s 57. Bleich would need an astronomical senior campaign to pass Jordan Sizemore’s record 84, but it’s not out of reach. And his 14 assists this year are tied for fourth on the Bunnies’ all-time single-season list, needing just four more to supplant Jay McDevitt’s record 17 from 2005. This season’s assist totals have skyrocketed Bleich into third all-time on the career list (26), meaning he needs just 14 more to break McDevitt’s record.

And speaking of top-10 lists, the Bunnies have cracked the list of The News-Gazette’s top 10 area teams for the first time since making the 2012 preseason rankings.

“It feels nice, but everything that’s happening is because of the passing,” Johnson said. “A lot of the goals I’ve scored have been on a plate because someone made the extra pass. They saw that it’d be a better chance, and it made it that much better of a look (for me). It wouldn’t have happened without my teammates.

“And (Bleich) is probably tops in the area in assists right now. He sets up almost everything. He’ll score, shoot or pass. He can do everything. He’ll play great defense. Like I’ve said, most of my goals have been from a pass from him just putting it right there for me and him putting it in the best spot possible. He’s just incredible to play with. (Our chemistry) is just constantly growing every practice and every game.”

The harmony the pair have on the pitch has continued to develop in the offseason and throughout the 2017 season, culminating in big-time plays such as Johnson’s pass setting up Bleich’s game-tying goal with under 10 seconds remaining in a 2-2 draw versus Judah Christian on Aug. 22.

“Most of the time I can count on him to get me the cross,” Bleich said. “He’s always making those runs for me. Sometimes I can just hear him calling it. I don’t have to look. I just know that he’s making the run to the corner and getting into the gaps. He’s usually in the right spot, and we’re always looking for each other on the throws. Even though we haven’t got one yet, we’re usually on the same page. He’s just a really good player.”

The pair’s offensive prowess has also made the lives of the coaching staff that much easier — and less stressful.

“I think you have to enjoy it, to see these guys who are probably going to be top five in goals and assists in program history,” Fisher/GCMS coach Levi Horsch said. “To watch those guys, and they have so much fun out there, it’s awesome to see. And they’re unselfish. I think that’s the biggest thing with our midfielders and forwards and team-wise. Everybody’s looking to find the open man. No one’s looking to take it on their own, and it shows because they’re in position and finishing. And it’s just awesome to see those guys plays.

“They just go get it. For Coach (Robbie) Dinkins and I, it’s awesome just to go out and watch them. But we’re not strategizing to try and get Alec the ball or go get Caleb the ball. And they’re not doing that, either, and I think it’s showing.”

More than just offense

Much of the Bunnies’ success during their 8-2-2 start and most likely top regional seed can be attributed to the striking goals and assists totals the pair have recorded.

Yet those offensive stats still do not tell the full story of dominance.

Bleich and Johnson are backed by a strong supporting cast. Well, actually, supporting doesn’t quite accurately describe it. A more proper comparison would be to liken the Bunnies’ roster to an ensemble cast, with Johnson and Bleich as the top-billed stars — and the other actors turning in terrific performances as well.

The Fisher/GCMS defense has been showing up and excelling all season. The group of goalkeeper Ethan Kasper, Jeremy Steidinger, Alexis Hallden, Bryson Pacunas, Nate Schutte and Will Shook have pitched seven shutouts in the Bunnies’ 12 matches.

The elite defense the group has shown this season has been extraordinary, and it typically has meant that even a small lead is safe.

“It’s just nice knowing that if you get one goal, you probably have a chance at winning the game. It’s incredible,” Johnson said. “They’re a huge part of this team, and they might not get stats because it’s defense, but it’s big enough when the other team has zero or one (goal) every game. Jeremy doesn’t get any stats, but he just locks down everybody. Nobody can get through him, and it’s awesome to watch just knowing he’s back there. I mean I shouldn’t just (watch), but I feel good just watching him defend. I don’t get nervous with him back there. He’s got our back.”

‘Unsung heroes’

Kasper and the talented defensive unit have allowed Bleich, Johnson, Tyler Ricks (nine goals, four assists), Graham Voelker (seven goals, five assists) and the rest of the Bunnies’ attackers to outscore their opponents 51-10 this year (45-1 in the team’s eight victories).

“I think it speaks a lot to how good they’ve been,” Horsch said. “We are in a lot of games because they shut teams down offensively. They step to balls when they need to; they contain and commit to guys. If we didn’t have them back there, these games would be a whole lot different. I can’t say enough good things about our defense. They are the unsung heroes of our team.

“Ethan, in goal, makes a lot of great plays there. I think it’s nice for our midfielders and forwards to know they have a back line like that — that can stop counters. We would not be near the team that we are without that defense.”

And, certainly, Bleich and Johnson would not be the top goal-scoring and assists tandem around (30 combined goals and 22 assists make for the top statistical one-two punch in the area) if not for being freed up to take some risks due to supreme confidence on the other side of the field.

“When I get burnt sometimes on the sides, I just know I can trust them,” Bleich said. “They always cover me up. We make so many mistakes, and Jeremy and all those guys — and girl — in the back, they save us a lot. And when the defense gets burnt, Ethan’s always in there sliding, risking his body for us.”

‘Everyone on the field’s a weapon’

Horsch and assistant coach Dinkins are not drawing up offense specifically to get Bleich and Johnson more shots on goal. It just happens that way.

Ricks and Voelker would probably be stars on other teams, amassing stats like Bleich and Johnson are this year, says Horsch. And Johnson would probably agree with that sentiment about several of the Bunnies’ players.

“Everyone on the field’s a weapon,” Johnson said. “No matter who you give it to, they can give it to someone else or put it in the back of the net themselves. Everyone out there’s just a big weapon.”

“I don’t feel like we’re weak anywhere, and that’s nice to see,” Horsch said. “Everybody that’s on the field, you know they’re going to do the right thing. Anybody can step up any night.”

Because of all the different pieces to the puzzle starting to come together, the spotlight is now shining on a Fisher/GCMS team that has raised the soccer program to new heights with the excitement level reaching a peak the program has rarely, if ever, experienced.

“I think this group has gotten a lot more people interested in soccer,” said Bleich, who noted that at the lone game in Gibson City last Monday, which included cheerleaders and an appearance by the football team, there were three times as many people as a regular crowd, though the Fisher showing at games this year is still not sparse. “At the Gibson game, we haven’t had that many people there before, and we had so many nice things said to us about how we’re getting better. And I’m noticing a lot more people coming, and I think we can keep building the program.”

“I definitely am (sensing that excitement),” Horsch said. “Just going into the school and people saying, ‘Good job, Coach. Go get ‘em today’ has been great. And I know the players are seeing that at school. People are excited about soccer, and it’s exciting to see, and hopefully it continues.”

Following Monday’s game against an Iroquois West team (10-3) that has been running through its opponents — the Raiders defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 last week before drawing a 1-1 tie with Blue Ridge— and Tuesday’s match with Mt. Pulaski (results were not available at press time) the Bunnies have five regular season matches left.

They expect to be given a favorable seed when pairings are announced at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday by the Illinois High School Association.

A high seed seems appropriate for a squad whose only losses have come against two of the top-rated programs in the area, Urbana University High, 3-1, and St. Joseph-Ogden, 3-2.

Wherever it ends up, Fisher/GCMS will begin regional play either Oct. 6-7 or Oct. 10-11.

“I’m excited, but I want to see it keep going. I don’t want to settle,” Johnson said. “I know we’ve had a couple close ones we could’ve picked up and won, but it’s nice to know that we’re 8-2-2. I want to keep building on it, obviously, and just keep the wins coming.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.