Hidden gems: Eagles have found a terrific combination in defenders Aguayo, Gordillo-Vasquez

Juan Aguyao has been one of Rantoul's top players on the back line of defense.

FISHER — Take away the first three matches of the fall, and the 2017 season has actually been fairly successful for Rantoul soccer and first-year head coach Michael Masters.

The Eagles’ first three games made the start of the season a whirlwind of a week with losses to Bloomington Cornerstone, Blue Ridge and Urbana in which they were outscored 18-2. Getting put through the wringer against two of the state’s perennially successful programs and another (Cornerstone) that has come alive in recent years was probably a bit of a shell shock for a Rantoul club trying to get its athletes acclimated with increased playmaker roles.

But Rantoul (4-7) seems to have righted the ship a bit over the last eight games, playing its way to a 4-4 mark, culminating in a loss to Unity (3-1) and Decatur Eisenhower (8-0) on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Garet Kinnett, who has a hat trick and a four-goal game, has led the way with 11 goals this season, which also included a 3-0 loss to Fisher last Tuesday, and Ivan Diaz has supplied seven assists.

But the underlying cause of the Eagles’ recent success? It might be a bit harder to see.

“We’ve found a real good combination. We have found a combination with Alexis and Juan that is dynamic,” Masters said. “It’s really, really good, and in (the Fisher game), outside of the first goal they have been locking it down.”

The pair Masters is describing are Juan Aguayo and Alexis Gordillo, two seniors who have been lighting it up on the soccer pitch but not in the most recognizable way.

The two are defenders lining the Eagles’ back row and have been on a solid run helping goalkeeper Maycoll Paredes.

“(Juan) is one of our better players with the ball on his foot,” Masters said. “He makes good decisions. He’s got a tremendous leg. To be able to ask that, you’ve got to have a guy who in the last minute, when it’s a one-on-one against one of (the opponent’s) best players, one of their forwards, can make the right decision. And Juan never lets us down. He always makes the right decision. He always clears the ball. In games when teams aren’t really pressing that back line and he has a little bit of time, he’s an excellent distributor.”

The senior presence of Aguayo on the back line has helped the sophomore Paredes, who continues improving as time goes on.

“With a young goalie and some young wing players who don’t have a lot of experience coming in playing that position, he’s the captain back there,” Masters said. “He’s a leader, and I never have to worry about him stepping up and leading that back line. I know it’s hard for him to see some goals go in, but rarely are they his fault. He puts us in the right spot all the time.”

For Aguayo, the defending position may be coming a bit more easily. But for Gordillo, it has been a time of adjustment as he has become more and more accustomed with the role.

“Alexis has had to fall into that spot,” Masters said. “He started the season playing more of a midfield position. He’s had to come back into more of a defending position. So some of his natural instincts he’s had to work on, but he’s done a great job with that. And Juan’s done a great job getting him in the right spots.”

And now that Gordillo is more comfortable 11 games into the season, he has been able to excel in cutting down opposing attackers’ runs.

“Alexis goes after every ball. At halftime, we talked about going after 50/50 balls. It’s not even 50/50 with him. He is taxing himself out to clear everything away,” Masters said. “And coming off a game (last Monday), our final product wasn’t there (against Fisher). Being tired didn’t really help us be precise, and that led us to a couple misses. But outside of that, Alexis is just all over the place hawking the ball, and we ask him to push up.”

It seems clear that Masters would take his combination of Aguayo and Gordillo up against many in the area.

“I really, really would,” Masters said. “They’re at a spot where they’re playing really, really great. They both have things to work on, but as we have gotten better as a team, they have gotten better.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.