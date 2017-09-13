Ridiculous six: Johnson racks up double hat trick in blowout win

FISHER — Alec Johnson’s feet might be a little sore this week.

It at least wouldn’t be shocking if the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley forward took some extra time to rest after racking up six goals in a 12-0 blowout win over Clifton Central on Saturday.

The Bunnies poured it on the Comets with eight goals in the first 22 minutes to put an early end to any Clifton hopes. Tyler Ricks scored in the first minute off a pass from Johnson, Caleb Bleich netted a shot off a pass from Andrew Ferguson in the third minute, Ricks scored in the sixth minute on an assist from Bleich, Johnson netted a goal in the ninth minute on an assist from Ricks, and Graham Voelker scored a goal off a pass from Bleich in the 10th minute.

Johnson added three goals (one in the 12th minute, two in the 22nd minute) to close out the half. Two were unassisted and another came off a pass from Bleich.

Johnson started the second half with a pair of goals in the 41st minute, one off a pass from Ferguson, who scored in the 43rd minute on an assist from Johnson. Jeremy Steidinger capped the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 58th minute for the Bunnies, who had 27 total shots on goal and nine assists.

Ethan Kasper and the defense pitched their fifth shutout of the season.

Johnson finished with six goals and two assists, and Ricks had two goals and an assist. The Bunnies received a goal apiece from Voelker, Ferguson, Steidinger and Bleich (who racked up three assists).

The victory gave the Bunnies (6-2-2) six victories through the first 10 games. They had just three wins throughout the first 10 matches of the 2016 season, going 3-7.

Bunnies can’t close out SJ-O

Following a pair of Bleich goals in the first half, the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team was sitting pretty against St. Joseph-Ogden last Tuesday.

Bleich netted an early goal in the 13th minute off a pass from Alec Johnson and added a goal off an assist from Tyler Ricks in the 38th minute.

But the Bunnies could not hold off the Spartans, who rattled off three second-half goals in the 47th, 51st and 63rd minutes for a 3-2 comeback victory.

Fisher/GCMS had 20 shots on goal.

On Monday, the Bunnies matched up with Bismarck-Henning, and on Tuesday they squared off with Rantoul. Results were not available at press time.

Fisher/GCMS has some time off before its next match on Monday at Iroquois West.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.