Rantoul soccer nets first win

After losing to talented teams like Blue Ridge, Jacob Swiney (left) and the Rantoul soccer team notched its first win of the season Thursday over Oakwood/Salt Fork

OAKWOOD — With a 2-0 win over Oakwood/Salt Fork on Thursday, the Rantoul soccer team tallied its first victory of the season behind one goal apiece from Garet Kinnett and Andy Girkin.

“It was really nice,” Rantoul first-year head coach Michael Masters said of notching his first career head coaching win and the team’s first victory of the year. “This team has worked so hard this summer and throughout the starting stretch of quality opponents that everyone really enjoyed and celebrated that win. I could go down the lineup and name big ways that each guy has improved just over this last week. So the win was nice just to get the reward for all that great work. I was real happy and proud of our guys.”

On Saturday, the Eagles fell, 2-1, to Illinois Valley Central despite getting a goal from Ivan Diaz.

Helping the Eagles notch their first win and a close loss to IVC was going up against some of the state’s top programs in the first week of the season: Bloomington Cornerstone, Blue Ridge and Urbana.

“It has definitely been different,” Masters said of the difference between playing the tough teams like Cornerstone, BR and Urbana and playing O/SF and IVC. “Specifically, the games against Urbana and Cornerstone we spent our legs or our endurance chasing them on defense and not keeping possession. Our other two losses we have been there and just didn't get the breaks, even against Blue Ridge that game was real close late in the second half, and (Saturday) the travel and early start got to us. But we dominated the last 60 minutes; just couldn't get that equalizer. The team is playing real well right now and feeling good. We expect to keep the quality play going this week with two games at home.”

Maycoll Paredes, who allowed 18 goals in the first three matches, bounced back to allow just one goal in the last two matches, and the sophomore notched 21 total saves in those two games.

“Maycoll has been great these last two games,” Masters said. “This aggression has been vital to making some great stops and helping our defense neutralize some opportunities. Maycoll has been helped recently, though, by the phenomenal play — centrally by our captains. Juan Aguayo and Alexis Gordillo anchored a back line that isn't giving up easy chances, and Jared Motley and Jacob Swiney are working hard in the midfield to maintain possession and alleviate the pressure on the back. I could go on about the other great performances, but there will be time for that.”

On Tuesday, the Eagles (1-4) faced Bismarck-Henning. Results were not available at press time.

Moving game location

Perhaps in a move to attract more fans to its games, the Rantoul soccer team moved six games to Bill Walsh Field at Rantoul Township High School.

The games that were moved from the Bill Seeber Soccer Complex to the football field are against Decatur Eisenhower (Sept. 16), St. Joseph-Ogden (Sept. 19), St. Thomas More (Sept. 28), Georgetown-Ridge Farm (Sept. 30), Bloomington Central Catholic (Oct. 3) and Champaign Central (Oct. 11).

