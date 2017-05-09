Pep in their step: Bunnies continue rolling behind confidence, focused minds

Fisher/GCMS senior Alec Johnson (left) has helped lead the Bunnies to a 5-1-2 record to start the season. A win in one of their next two games would double the Bunnies’ win total through 10 games last year.

FISHER —In late August last season, the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team dropped a narrow 2-1 loss to Oakwood/Salt Fork.

In that match, it was a lack of focus that proved to be the fatal factor. O/SF was awarded a free kick, but the Bunnies did not get themselves set. O/SF scored a goal out of the free kick, and it proved to be one of the deciding plays in a one-goal win.

But this season, and especially in last Wednesday’s 3-0 win over St. Anne, there is a noticeable difference with the Bunnies (5-1-2). When St. Anne was awarded a free kick, without missing a beat, the Bunnies sprinted in to form a wall at the drop of a hat. They defended the kick, got the ball out of their own territory and headed down the field for an offensive run — attacks that seemed relentless during a game in which the ball was in St. Anne’s half of the field for the majority.

What seems to be the biggest difference for the Bunnies between the start of last season and the start of this season could be seen during that play in particular. They have a noticeable pep in their step, and their confidence seems to be rising to a higher level with each win — and a victory in one of their next two matches would double the Bunnies’ 2016 win total through 10 games.

“It’s a big thing for them that they want to get set. They don’t want any team to score on them when they aren’t ready,” Bunnies coach Levi Horsch said. “I think confidence is a huge thing, and they’re alert. They’re ready to go. They’re doing a good job of pushing themselves to be a good team.”

“Each win I feel like we’re performing better and better. The problem is we just need to keep working on the small things. In time that will come, and I think eventually we’re going to be a team to fear if we’re not already. In my eyes, we’re definitely a team to fear right now,” sophomore goalkeeper Ethan Kasper said. “We can score on any team easily. We just need to play our game, and the coaches are constantly reminding us of that. And I love them for constantly reminding us of that. It’s great coaching, and that’s perfect; just telling us that if we keep playing our game, eventually everything will come together.”

Six minutes into the win over St. Anne, Tyler Ricks got Fisher/GCMS going by sending a shot off his right foot and into the back left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Though the Bunnies had plenty of scoring opportunities go by the wayside, it was still a tight match when F/GCMS defender Alexis Hallden made a spectacular defensive play to keep the Cardinals scoreless and bail out Kasper around the 25-minute mark of the first half.

“Lexi got back and saved my butt. It was amazing. I had to resist every urge just to hug her,” Kasper said.

Caleb Bleich added two more goals — increasing his total this season to nine — in the 11th minute of the first half and 22nd minute of the second half.

The first goal helped break the game open. On the play, one referee saw a hand ball and the other didn’t, and a drop ball was given. Ricks won the ball, and Bleich sent a shot in off his left foot.

And even though the Bunnies did tally another win, it could have been something like 7-0 or 8-0 had several shots not smashed off the crossbar and vertical bars. Either way, Horsch will take it.

“We definitely could have (won by a bigger margin), but, again, what we said to the team is if they go out there and play our game and win 8-0 or lose by one, as long as they’re playing their game and playing hard that’s what we count as a win for the team,” Horsch said. “We want to be the best team we can be, so we’re going to push our guys in every game, whether we’re winning 2-0, 1-0, 8-0. We’re going to push them to be the best team they can be, and I think they want to be the best team. We’re happy with the win. We’re happy with the shutout. In the second half, we played really good soccer, and that’s what we wanted from them is to go play our brand of soccer.”

Last Tuesday, the Bunnies defeated Oakwood/Salt Fork for the second time this year behind two goals from Graham Voelker, a goal by Bleich and a goal from Alec Johnson for a 4-0 win.

Kasper added 11 keeper saves in the win, and he added two against St. Anne to help him preserve back-to-back shutouts.

The sophomore’s play in goal has been impressive, and his improvement has been clear to see early on this season — much of the success of which can be attributed to Kasper attending Camp Shutout in Wisconsin this summer run by Stan Anderson.

“He had a great summer of work,” Horsch said. “I think he moved up to Tier 1 at that camp. Getting those shutouts is huge for him to grow his confidence because he’s still a young player. He needs to have those things to encourage him. He’s loving the defense, and he’s loving his play so far.”

“(Anderson is) a great coach, and I learned so much. My game has improved so much since then, and I feel like I’m a much goalkeeper and person overall,” Kasper said. “Last year as a freshman, the fact that my defense consisted of three juniors and a senior, I was always having that fear that they might not listen to me because I was a freshman. This year, I feel like they have a lot more confidence in me after the success I contributed towards last year. And I’m just feeling that now that I’m really getting along with my defense, we have a great relationship, I feel like they’re going to back me up.”

Another stiff test awaited the Bunnies on Tuesday against St. Joseph-Ogden (3-3). Fisher/GCMS defeated the Spartans 3-1 last year to jump start seven consecutive victories as part of an 11-game unbeaten streak to finish the regular season. Results were not available at press time.

