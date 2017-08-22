New crop of playmakers set to take charge of Eagles soccer in year four

The Rantoul soccer team will be heavy with seniors starters as it looks to build on a successful 2016 season.

RANTOUL — When Michael Masters took over the head coaching position of Rantoul soccer from Tim Robinson, the two sat down for a long talk.

Robinson, the Eagles coach the past three seasons who moved to Iowa shortly after the 2016-17 school year concluded, wanted to let the newly hired Masters know as much as possible about what to expect in year four of Rantoul’s soccer program.

Robinson laid out what the team had coming back and some of the strengths he had helped develop over the past three years.

The talent gone from graduation is vast — some of the Eagles’ top players who have left are Raul Castillo, Germain Salinas, Derrick Anderson and Jesus Gonzalez. The talent returning, though, is also steep. And that’s one of the main points Robinson emphasized to Masters throughout a lengthy coaches’ meeting.

Jacob Swiney, Garet Kinnett, Jared Motley, Juan Aguayo, Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez and Ivan Diaz all return to bolster the Eagles’ roster, making it a senior-heavy lineup with all six expected to start consistently in 2017.

“(Robinson) just talked about those guys’ level of commitment,” Masters said. “And those guys have been out here consistently through the summer. They’ve been the guys that have all been out the entire summer, and they’ve been the ones that have been talking to their other teammates and encouraging them. They have established the level of commitment expectation — that if you’re going to be part of this team, this is how much you need to care about it, and this is the amount of effort we’re going to put into it.”

All six of those seniors, plus returning sophomore goalkeeper Maycoll Paredes, will be thrust into positions they may not be fully familiar with but must acquaint themselves with quickly: playmaker. Last season’s squad — which despite a 7-12-1 record provided a turning point for the program — was littered with individual talent that shined. Castillo and Salinas were the two main players whom the offense ran through, and that meant that many of the other Eagles did not have to carry the team on that end of the field.

This year’s crop of players will have to step up and fill those voids, something Masters is confident will happen — and with a deeply versatile team, it could be anyone making the big-time plays.

“I think we’ve got a group of seniors (where) I think any one of them could have a season that they think is really memorable,” Masters said. “But overall, I think that we’re going to see a really great growth in the teamwork. Last year’s team had some guys who had some special talent, and they wanted to play through them. And I think that some of these returners weren’t asked to be playmakers; weren’t asked to have a level of confidence in themselves to really push the team forward. This year, they’re really going to be asked to do that, and I think you could see a variety of guys step up in those positions.”

The Eagles ramped up their summer workouts to try and gear themselves up for a season in which more will be expected of them.

“We did lose a lot of talent from last year,” Kinnett said. “Two starting defenders, a really good midfielder (Salinas) and Raul was, of course, our speed demon out there. We lost a lot, but from looking (Thursday) and over the summer, I feel like we’ll be in a pretty good situation.”

“I feel like we have emphasized this offseason, and this summer, confidence,” Masters said. “We’ve emphasized knowing what you have the ability to do and doing it, and then being confident in your teammates. I think at times it worked for them to kind of play through a lot of (last year’s) talent. But it led to some other guys feeling like instead of taking it on themselves, they should play off those seniors.

“I think you’ve got a group of guys here that the first couple games it’s going to be a transition period into realizing that, ‘Hey I can do this. I can be the one that takes on a defender; I can be the one that plays the ball; I can be the one that takes the shot.’ And then after that, I think you’re going to see a lot of guys be really happy with stepping into those roles and filling them up. I don’t have any worries.”

Team speed and versatility will be Rantoul’s strengths this year, with two of the members of the 1,600-meter relay team that finished seventh in the Class 2A state track meet on the team (Kinnett, Motley), and another speedster (Diaz) is in the front row. Those three, Paredes, Swiney, Gordillo-Vasquez, Juan and Jesus Aguayo, Andy Gerkin, Sebastian Torres and Jose Padilla will round out the starting 11.

“We have a lot going for us,” Kinnett said. “Me and Ivan are the top speed people on the team, so we can make those runs. We’ve got Swiney and Jared Motley that practically run that midfield. And we’ve got Juan Augayo and Andy Gerkin in the backfield. They’re really loud and really good back there, and I really trust them back there.”

Kinnett and Diaz figure to be the top two offensive weapons. Kinnett was the team’s second-leading goal scorer a year ago and is aiming for “10-15-plus goals” this season and will look to be a leader.

“I’m trying to be the team leader this year on and off the field — try to look out for people in the classrooms, make sure they’re on top of their work,” Kinnett said. “And on the field, I want to be able to make sure we work as a team. We had a couple conflicts (Thursday) yelling here, yelling there and getting upset with each other. So this year I want to bring us together and help us work as a team, and hopefully that’ll produce more goals.”

The Eagles began the season on Tuesday with a home match against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy.

It’s a stiff opponent right out of the gate for the Eagles, who will get an effective gauge of their team in the first week.

“We’re going to come out and see what we can do,” Kinnett said, “and I have a feeling Masters is going to be really good at seeing what we need to work on — that’s one thing he’s really good at.”

After winning the program’s first regional game last year, the Eagles ran into some bad luck in the next round in a loss to Urbana, one of the area’s top teams, and an injury to Castillo contributed heavily in the defeat. Paredes is hoping Rantoul can set the bar even higher in 2017.

“My goal is to play in the regional finals,” Paredes said. “Last year we won the first game and lost to Urbana 5-1. So this year, I just want to go to the finals. … I think this year I’m going to show up more because I feel more ready. Last year I was a little (nervous). But this year we’re ready to show up the first game and keep going.”

Four players to watch

Ivan Diaz

Diaz and Raul Castillo formed a one-two punch of speed and elusiveness last season. This year, Diaz will be teamed with Garet Kinnett in the front row. They will be tasked with being the playmakers at the forefront of the offense as the team’s starting forwards. If the two can continue to develop chemistry on runs and feed off each other, it will go a long way in determining if the Eagles can build on last year’s success.

Garet Kinnett

Also expected to take on the role of kicker for Rantoul’s football team, the senior Kinnett will get to show his offensive prowess from game one of the soccer season. Last year, he began the season as the goalkeeper, which limited his talents. Once Maycoll Paredes replaced him in goal, Kinnett was moved to forward, where he was the Eagles’ second-leading goal scorer behind Germain Salinas.

Jared Motley

There’s no “I” in team. Boring cliché, yes, but still true. Diaz and Kinnett are the top two offensive weapons, but they will not be opened up for any attacks without some unheralded play from midfielders Motley, Jacob Swiney, Alexis Gordillo-Vasquez and Sebastian Torres. All three are those who put in extensive work during the summer, have experience as starters last year and will be looked on as major contributors.

Maycoll Paredes

Stepping into the goalie role once Kinnett was put into his offensive role, the freshman Paredes last year flashed signs of being the Eagles’ keeper of the future. He still struggled at times as he has matured, but the now-sophomore continues to grow, and the coachable Paredes has shown vast improvement in the early fall — including being more aggressive. Paredes is a great athlete, and he will have every opportunity to flaunt that throughout 2017.

Three storylines

Much to replace

With last year’s top playmakers graduated, there will be a new core that must step up in Michael Masters’ first year at the helm of the program. It might be rough at the beginning as these Eagles get more acquainted with their new roles, but it will be interesting to see how they ascend in the coming weeks.

Can Paredes make a leap?

Literally, the sophomore goalkeeper can leap. Maycoll Paredes is as athletic as they come, and if he can improve on his freshman season in which he showed flashes of being a great keeper, it’ll take some pressure off the defensive backfield.

Fight through difficult schedule

Just like last season, the Eagles’ schedule won’t do them any favors. Right off the bat, they get matched up with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, which finished fourth in the 2016 Class 1A state tournament.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.