Five Easy Pieces: Bold predictions for the fall

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter will provide a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week, he offers up five bold predictions for the 2017 fall prep sports scene. You’ll have to give him his due props when he goes 5-for-5.

Fisher/GCMS soccer wins a regional

Last season was a transcendent one for Bunnies soccer. Fisher/GCMS finished 10-8-4 for its first winning season since 2008 under Andy Thompson. The Bunnies used to be a winning program, with six winning seasons between 2000-2006. After four consecutive losing campaigns to start the Levi Horsch era, the head coach is hoping 2016 can be the positive momentum the program needed. The Bunnies fell to eventual final four club Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy in last year’s regional.

Fisher football has something to play for Week 9

The regular season finale hasn’t brought any excitement for Fisher fans the last three years, with the Bunnies out of playoff contention in each season. But 2017 will bring dramatic change. With a favorable schedule, Fisher has a chance to have four wins heading into week nine when Heart of Illinois Conference foe LeRoy comes to town. If the Bunnies have something to play for, the crowd at Kellar Field should be very energetic as they try to end a playoff drought.

Eagles volleyball finishes above .500

Traci Riddle’s squad has the chance to be the most successful area fall program in terms of wins and losses this year. To put it lightly, optimism abounds in loud, excited droves. Rantoul returns eight seniors, including Logan Andrews, Bree Davis, Lindsay Jordahl, Emily Schluter, Elena Shields and Kaylie Wilson and features young talent such as Bella Shields and Gillian Gawenda. I don’t think the Eagles finish well above .500 — a treacherous conference slate with some of the state’s top teams and a road-heavy schedule would make that difficult. But they will be above .500 for the first time in Riddle’s coaching career.

Rantoul football wins one game

There were some bright spots last season despite an overall poor year. The Eagles showed they could compete against high-level opponents Monticello and St. Thomas More and weaker opponents Charleston and Seneca. Rantoul will have some chances to get a win this season, most notably Week 3 against Olympia, which went 2-7 a year ago. The Eagles are not shooting for the stars in 2017. It will be about baby steps, starting with one win.

Trojans volleyball gets to a second straight regional title game

I’m not predicting a regional championship here quite yet, but fifth-year coach Candy Franzen has the pulse of her program, and it won’t be shocking if Armstrong-Potomac makes a second consecutive run to the title game. Last year, the Trojans fell in a disappointing title game matchup with perennial area small-school powerhouse Blue Ridge. Things spiraled downward pretty quickly in that defeat. There is a lot to replace, but still plenty to feel excited about in 2017.

