Fisher/GCMS soccer team wraps up Hoopeston camp

HOOPESTON — The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity soccer team went 3-1-2 last week at a camp in Hoopeston.

The Bunnies defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Bismarck-Henning and Hoopeston Area, all by 4-0 margins. They tied Oakwood/Salt Fork 0-0 and St. Joseph-Ogden 2-2, with goals scored by Graham Voelker and Alec Johnson.

The lone loss came Sunday in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of St. Thomas More. Tyler Ricks had the lone goal.

The junior varsity club went 3-1 with a 4-1 win over St. Thomas More/Hoopeston Area and a 3-1 loss to Hoopeston Area. On Sunday, the team defeated Blue Ridge/Watseka 4-2 behind goals from Tanner Estes, Ethan Kasper, William Shook and Alex Minion, and the JV Bunnies defeated Beecher 2-1 behind goals from Brodie Doman and Andrew Ferguson.

The Bunnies’ varsity team opens the season August 21 against Normal Calvary Christian Academy at the Fisher Village Park.

