Movin' on up: Four Rantoul/PBL golfers advance to sectional; Fisher girls pair moves on

Mitch St. Peter (pictured), Trey VanWinkle, Luke Jones and Noah Shields all advanced to the Champaign Central Sectional on Monday, but none of the four Rantoul/PBL golfers advanced.

MAHOMET — Four Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golfers will advance to the sectional round after playing in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Regional.

Trey VanWinkle finished tied for ninth place overall with a score of 82.

Noah Shields took 15th place by shooting an 86 while Mitch St. Peter and Luke Jones each tied for 17th with a score of 88 to earn their trips to sectionals.

As a team, R/PBL finished fifth with a score of 344. Champaign Central finished first with a score of 309 while Champaign Centennial was the last advancing team with a third-place score of 336.

Seth Allen and Jake Watts tied for 25th with a score of 90 for the Eagles to end their seasons.

VanWinkle, Shields, St. Peter and Jones competed in the Champaign Central Sectional on Monday at the University of Illinois Orange Golf Course in Savoy.

VanWinkle shot an 82, Shields an 88, St. Peter shot a 90 and Jones a 95.

None of the four advanced to state.

Hood, Marry advance

Fisher girls golfers Sidney Hood and Kaitlin Marry each advanced to the sectional round.

Hood shot a 94, finishing in a two-way tie for seventh place overall, and Marry shot a 112. The Bunnies as a team failed to advance, finishing fifth with a team score of 460, ahead of Mahomet-Seymour (492). Blue Ridge did not have enough golfers for an official team score at the 1A St. Thomas More Regional at the Urbana Country Club.

Felicity Scaffer (126), Grace Hansens (128), Isabella Smith-Fawver (147) and Emily Cohoon (165) rounded out the Bunnies’ scores.

Hood and Marry advanced to the 1A Williamsville Sectional but neither extended their season past the sectional round.

Hood finished 20th with a score of 106, and Marry was 34th with a final round of 125, each while battling windy and rainy conditions.

No Fisher boys advance

Sean Ward finished with a 97 at the St. Thomas More Regional, but the Fisher boys golf team did not advance any golfers to the sectional round, with the cutoff score being a 91.

Logan Briggs (134), Bradley Grieser (170), James Dunham (211) and Ham Gadel (302) rounded out the Bunnies’ team score, which was 612, last place in the nine-team regional.

