Eagles golf finishes third at conference meet

EL PASO — The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished third at the Illini Prairie Conference meet on Tuesday.
Trey VanWinkle and Chase Moore each earned all-conference honors for the Eagles. VanWinkle (79) finished with 40 on the front nine and 39 on the back nine, and Moore (80) shot a 41 on the front nine and 39 on the back nine.
Jake Watts (38, 42) finished with an 80, Seth Allen (41, 46) shot an 87, Mitch St. Peter (44, 45) finished with an 89, and Noah Shields (45, 53) shot a 98.
