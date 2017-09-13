Ward, Hood lead Fisher golf

Last Tuesday, the Fisher boys golf team traveled to Woodlawn for a quad meet with Blue Ridge, Clinton and Tri-Valley.

The Bunnies finished last with a team score of 264. They were led by Sean Ward (50) and Logan Briggs at the nine-hole meet. Bradely Grieser (77), James Dunham (87) and Ham Gadel (90) rounded out the scores.

And last Wednesday, both the Fisher boys and girls golf teams traveled back to Woodlawn for a match against Cissna Park.

Sidney Hood shot a 41 to lead the girls across nine holes, and Emily Cohoon (58), Grace Hansens (61), Kaitlin Marry (61) and Isabella Smith-Fawver (66) rounded out the Bunnies scoring, who finished with a 217 (Cissna Park only had two girls, which was not enough for a team score).

Ward once again led the boys team with a 46 at the nine-hole event. The Bunnies shot a 266 as Cissna Park won the match with a 223 team score.

Briggs (66), Grieser (69), Dunham (85) and Gadel (88) rounded out Fisher’s scoring.

On Saturday, the Fisher boys golf team finished last in the 18-hole, eight-team Blue Ridge Invite. Ward (98) and Briggs (105) were once again the Bunnies’ top finishers.

