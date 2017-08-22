Under fourth new coach in four years, Eagles golf returns several players

RANTOUL — At the same time, the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team is starting anew and picking up where it left off from last year.

Among the returning golfers is junior Chase Moore, the Eagles' lone IHSA Class 2A sectional qualifier from last year. He shot an 85 to advance from the Bloomington Regional.

Since Brock Peavler went to state in 2012 — PBL's first state qualifier since 2002 — the Eagles have had at least one sectional qualifier each year, and 2014 was the last year that Rantoul/PBL went to sectionals as a team.

“These kids are going to make what they want out of this season," Rantoul/PBL head coach Tom Wilks said. "We could be something special, or we could be the run of the mill. We've got some great, young talent on our team.”

Unlike some of his players, Wilks is not a returner from last year. He was hired to replace Pat Leary and will be the Eagles' fourth head coach in four years.

“I'm just getting my feet wet to see where we're going with this, but I see that we have some great potential going into this year the way it's panning out so far," Wilks said.

Wilks and the Eagles will look for leadership from, along with their four seniors — Mitch St. Peter, Jake Watts, Seth Allen and Luke Jones — sophomore Trey VanWinkle as well.

“I've got some leadership from Trey VanWinkle," Wilks said. “(Watts is) going to be a part of our big picture in the long run.”

As of Saturday, VanWinkle, Moore, Allen, Watts, St. Peter, Noah Shields, Jones and Dillman made up the Eagles' starting roster, which finished fifth in the Tiger Kick-Off Classic on Aug. 14.

Rantoul/PBL's season continued with a home meet against Fisher and Hoopeston at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brookhill Golf Course. The Eagles will also host a dual meet with Pontiac at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Willow Pond Golf Course and a triangular meet against Prairie Central and Tri-Point at Brookhill at 4 p.m. on Aug. 29.

“There were a lot of nerves going into our first meet, but the way I look at it, they turned it around on the back nine in a phenomenal way. I was so proud of them, so I'm looking forward to our first match. Our scores didn't reflect on how they played,” Wilks said. “I'm very excited.”

