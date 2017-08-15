Hood finishes 2nd at Blue Ridge Invite

FARMER CITY — The golf season could not have started too much better for Sidney Hood.

The Fisher sophomore shot an 88 to take second place at the Blue Ridge Invitational on Monday.

The Bunnies’ girls golf team shot an overall 479 as a team at the 18-hole tournament.

The Bunnies’ boys’ team played nine holes against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Sean Ward shot a 50, and Logan Briggs finished with a 62 to lead the Bunnies. GCMS won with a score of 177 to Fisher’s 253.

Rantoul-PBL finishes sixth

The Eagles' and Panthers co-op boys golf team finished sixth at the 17-team with a team score of 364 at the Tiger Kick-Off Classic at the Urbana Country Club on Monday.

Seth Allen shot an 88 to lead Rantoul-PBL, and Trey Van Winkle shot an 89.

Chase Moore (92), Luke Jones (95), Jake Watts (98) and Noah Shields (99) rounded out the scoring.

A-P JV gets season started

The three-person Armstrong-Potomac golf team consists of only a junior varsity squad (freshman Anna Duden and sophomores Emma and Evan Swinney. It is the first year of the program for the Trojans.

At the Blue Ridge Invitational on Monday, the A-P girls participated as individuals as JV participants.

Emma Swinney played nine holes before bowing out with a foot injury, and Duden shot a 92 to place fifth as a JV participant.

