Rantoul winter year-in-review

Boys basketball

Highlights

Most people, including coaches and players, knew the Rantoul program would take its lumps this season. After losing all five starters from a 20-9 conference champion, the Eagles were starting on completely new ground. Things got off to a good start with a 3-2 finish at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament, but things quickly turned in 2018.

It’s difficult to find the high points in a dismal 8-22 season. The first month of the year went fairly well — much better than expected. And a 7-9 start following back-to-back wins over rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Mattoon left the Eagles optimistic, but it didn’t last. The Eagles’ regional win over Mattoon and a solid effort against Mahomet-Seymour in the postseason were bright spots.

Lowlights

The 12-game losing streak to close out the regular season was … not ideal. Rantoul’s losses piling up was almost always due to either turnovers or poor effort. Too often the Eagles gave the ball away 20 or more times per game (including 30 in two different games).

Future

Another bright spot for this program is that it only graduates two seniors: leading scorer Meech Hudson and starter Jaedyn Alexander. But juniors LJ Lewis, Latvaius Winston and Hayden Cargo and sophomores Kamrynn Rome and Maycoll Ramos all return.

Girls basketball

Highlights

In Kelly Thompson’s first year at the helm of the program taking over for Jeff McKaufsky, there was a bit of excitement. The Eagles began the season 3-2 at Oakwood’s Comet Classic, but things went south in a hurry during a 3-24 season.

Lowlights

After a 3-2 start, Rantoul lost every game the rest of the season.

Future

The Eagles lose seniors Kaylie Wilson, Faith Johnson and JawDayjha McClyde but return Jada Mosley, Courtney Sutherland and Myejoi Williams.

Wrestling

Highlights

It wasn’t a good year for the Rantoul basketball programs, but wrestling was a different story. For the second consecutive year, the Eagles had a medal placer (Peter McCusker finished fourth at 145 pounds in Class 2A) and had multiple wrestlers make it to the state tournament (Nolan Roseman finished 40-8 at 138 pounds). Also, Seth Sprandel and Kameren Goodell reached 20-plus wins and nearly made state appearances.

Lowlights

Sprandel and Goodell falling short was disappointing, but their individual runs were still impressive.

Future

McCusker and Roseman will look to make a third consecutive trip to state as seniors in 2018-19. Expect both to be in the top 10 rankings of their respective weight classes throughout the season.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.