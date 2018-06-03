Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

Rantoul Press Boys Basketball All-Vermilion Valley Conference Teams

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 9:23am | Zack Carpenter

Player of the Year

Jacob Thompson, Milford

The 6-foot-6 forward could do it all, and he was the most impressive player in the conference all season, even leading the Bearcats into a top 10 ranking in the Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings. Unfortunately, Milford lost in a regional semifinal game, but Thompson was impressive nonetheless.

 

First Team

Blaize Cobb-Griffin, Salt Fork

Ryan Drayer, Hoopeston Area

Drew Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Jacob Thompson, Milford

Chase Vinson, Oakwood

 

Second Team

Wyatt Edwards, BHRA

Tylan Strickett, Westville

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork

Logan Walder, HA

Cameron Wise, Oakwood

