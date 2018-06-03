Rantoul Press Boys Basketball All-Vermilion Valley Conference Teams

Player of the Year
Jacob Thompson, Milford
The 6-foot-6 forward could do it all, and he was the most impressive player in the conference all season, even leading the Bearcats into a top 10 ranking in the Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings. Unfortunately, Milford lost in a regional semifinal game, but Thompson was impressive nonetheless.
First Team
Blaize Cobb-Griffin, Salt Fork
Ryan Drayer, Hoopeston Area
Drew Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Jacob Thompson, Milford
Chase Vinson, Oakwood
Second Team
Wyatt Edwards, BHRA
Tylan Strickett, Westville
Payton Taylor, Salt Fork
Logan Walder, HA
Cameron Wise, Oakwood
