Rantoul Press Boys Basketball All-Vermilion Valley Conference Teams

Player of the Year

Jacob Thompson, Milford

The 6-foot-6 forward could do it all, and he was the most impressive player in the conference all season, even leading the Bearcats into a top 10 ranking in the Associated Press’ Class 1A rankings. Unfortunately, Milford lost in a regional semifinal game, but Thompson was impressive nonetheless.

First Team

Blaize Cobb-Griffin, Salt Fork

Ryan Drayer, Hoopeston Area

Drew Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Chase Vinson, Oakwood

Second Team

Wyatt Edwards, BHRA

Tylan Strickett, Westville

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork

Logan Walder, HA

Cameron Wise, Oakwood

