Rantoul Press Boys Basketball All-Heart of Illinois Conference Teams

Player of the Year
Justin Myers, Ridgeview
This was probably the most difficult of the POY awards to dish out, but Myers takes the slight edge over Bryce Barnes. These awards are given out with regular season stats and overall performance as the main criteria, but postseason performance is typically a tiebreaker — Myers exploded for 41 points in a sectional semifinal win over Decatur Lutheran.
First Team
Bryce Barnes, GCMS
Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview
Ryland Holt, GCMS
Justin Myers, Ridgeview
Levi Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Second Team
Jeremy Durdan, Flangan-Cornell
Tate Eller, Heyworth
Jaden Jones-Watkins, Fisher
Nick Perry, LeRoy
Jack Weber, El Paso-Gridley
