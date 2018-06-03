Rantoul Press Boys Basketball All-Heart of Illinois Conference Teams

Player of the Year

Justin Myers, Ridgeview

This was probably the most difficult of the POY awards to dish out, but Myers takes the slight edge over Bryce Barnes. These awards are given out with regular season stats and overall performance as the main criteria, but postseason performance is typically a tiebreaker — Myers exploded for 41 points in a sectional semifinal win over Decatur Lutheran.

First Team

Bryce Barnes, GCMS

Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview

Ryland Holt, GCMS

Justin Myers, Ridgeview

Levi Scheuermann, Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Second Team

Jeremy Durdan, Flangan-Cornell

Tate Eller, Heyworth

Jaden Jones-Watkins, Fisher

Nick Perry, LeRoy

Jack Weber, El Paso-Gridley

