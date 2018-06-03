Fisher winter year-in-review

Boys basketball

Highlights

Fisher won 15 games this season, starting out 4-0 and winning the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament and fifth place at the BSN Classic. The Bunnies were up and down but played one of their best games of the season in a regional semifinal loss to top-seeded Cissna Park. Jaden Jones-Watkins scored his 1,000th career point, and Ryan Meents emerged as one of the Heart of Illlinois Conference’ top scoring threats.

Lowlights

Inconsistency. That was the biggest problem that plagued both Rantoul and Fisher. You could never be quite sure which team would show up on a given night. That’s what turned a potential 20-win team into a 15-15 squad.

Future

Plenty of question marks abound as the Bunnies lose their top three playmakers (Jones-Watkins, Meents, Kade Thomas) in addition to starter Brandon Henson and big man Dawson Purvis. Will Delaney is projected to fill in as Fisher’s top scorer in 2018-19.

Girls basketball

Highlights

The season started better than most expected, as the Bunnies reached the championship game of its own season-opening tournament and were 9-5 heading into the Blue Devil Classic. Fisher played its best game of the season in a tight 40-34 loss to Ridgeview at home.

Lowlights

After narrowly edging Salt Fork in the Blue Devil Classic, the Bunnies lost three straight to close the tournament and were the only team of nine not to earn a fourth game. It wound up being an up and down season for the Bunnies, just like the boys’.

Future

Fisher has a lot to replace in seniors Alivia Spenard, Becca Clanton and Karissa Fredrickson. A lot will fall onto the shoulders of guards Sidney Hood, Daneigh Burk and Ky’esha Siggers next season.

Wrestling

Highlights

Jacob and Cale Horsch were ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes in 1A almost the entire season, Although Jacob was unable to reach the state tournament for a second straight year, the freshman Cale did at 106 pounds, finishing second.

Lowlights

Jacob being unable to get back to the University of Illinois is the lone disappointment that stands out.

Future

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher fans get to enjoy Cale on the wrestling mat for three more seasons.

