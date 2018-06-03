Armstrong-Potomac winter year-in-review

Boys basketball
Highlights
The Trojans were able to pull out a fifth-place finish at the Vermilion County Conference tournament with a win over Westville, and they pulled out a road win over rival Chrisman.
Lowlights
In a season with more than 20 losses, the biggest disappointment by far is a 66-point loss to Judah Christian in a first-round regional game.
Future
A-P loses a key senior in starting guard Shawn Reardon, but the Trojans return Cameron Colunga, Dalton Loschen and Kyler Stephens to hopefully build on some positives from this season.
Girls basketball
Highlights
It felt like it was a bad year for Trojans basketball, but the A-P girls still finished 11-15 despite its struggles. Head coach Nick Hipsher looked back at the season following a regional loss and regretted being unable to pull out several one- or two-possession games that could have flipped their record into an above-.500 mark.
Lowlights
There was a recurring theme among Rantoul Press area basketball teams: inconsistency. Each coach put that as one of the bugaboos that plagued their teams throughout the year, and the A-P girls were no different.
Future
Outside of Madi Gayheart, the Trojans return everybody from this year’s team. With Maddie Buhr, Kayla Roe, Nicole Sprague and Hope Hambleton coming back, A-P should be in good hands.
Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.
