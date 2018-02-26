Trojans' season ends in 66-point loss to Judah Christian

MILFORD — No matter how you slice it, it wasn’t pretty.

On Dec. 1, the Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team had played Judah Christian to a tough 74-67 loss, proving it could hang with the Tribe’s high-scoring and high-octane offense.

But in a Class 1A Milford Regional first-round game last Tuesday, nothing was ever that close, as Judah Christian dominated in a 97-31 victory.

There is no way to sugarcoat it … the Trojans played poorly … and the Tribe played fantastic.

“There is no getting around the fact it was a frustrating (and) disappointing game and way to end the season,” A-P coach Sean O’Brien said. “Offensively we didn't effectively attack and find space against their zone. We started to turn the ball over, and when you add in some missed shots, they ran the floor and converted those empty possessions. They are a team that can put up a lot of points quickly and shot 50 percent from three that night.

“We fed into their game plan, and that is something you can't do against a 22-4 team. In our first meeting we were able to match their run. Unfortunately, this time we did not. It was not our night; we simply got beat, but it also doesn't define our season.”

The Tribe, who went on to upset No. 3 seed Milford and No. 1 seed Cissna Park to win their first regional championship in program history, led 28-5 at the end of the first quarter, 59-14 at halftime and 82-26 at the end of the third period.

The Trojans (7-24) committed 17 turnovers and shot 12-of-42 from the field.

“I believe in the boys and the growth of the team throughout the season,” O’Brien said. “We had to figure some things out early, but since the new year we have played some solid basketball. Things like a road win at Chrisman and winning two games to take fifth at county may not seem big, but it is progress. You have to learn to play with the more successful area teams before you can learn what it takes to beat them. The goal is to keep moving forward, learn from the good and the bad. While we couldn't quite get the consistency we needed, we grew in multiple areas of which we can be proud of.

“It is always difficult to look forward to next season this early. Our lone senior (Shawn Reardon) was vital to our success, but that also means everyone else in the program got experience and has the opportunity to make an impact next year to help continue to build things in the right direction. It is always a positive to have experienced players moving forward.”

