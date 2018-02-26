Survive and advance: Eagles outlast Mattoon to set up semifinal matchup with Mahomet-Seymour

MAHOMET — As time ticked away to under three minutes left in the fourth quarter Monday night, Brett Frerichs looked at his assistant coaches and asked, “Who are our five best free-throw shooters?”

The Rantoul boys basketball coach was starting to get a little on edge. The Eagles were nursing a slim lead, but he had to agonize as his leading scorer, Meech Hudson, missed four consecutive free throws in crunch time while battling Mattoon in a Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional first-round game.

With many of the Eagles noticeably tired and being out of rhythm offensively, Frerichs didn’t get much of an answer from the bench when he posed the question. But, finally, sophomore Kamrynn Rome strolled to the line and converted a pair. Hudson then came up with a big steal and made back-to-back free throws for a six-point lead with 30 seconds remaining.

The seventh-seeded Green Wave would close the gap to 56-54 with 7.7 seconds left, and after a missed free throw, Rome corralled the defensive rebound, made one of two free throws, and the Eagles survived a desperation half-court shot to pull out a 57-54 win.

“They’re a really good shooting team, and we tried doing everything we could to close out with two hands up,” said Frerichs, whose Eagles (8-21) had lost 12 straight, with the last victory coming Jan. 12 over Mattoon. “Watching film from the first game, our goal was to full-court press as much of the game as possible. It looked like we wore them down throughout the game (on Jan. 12), and I felt their guards really felt that pressure.

“Coming into the game, it gave us a lot of confidence knowing we had beat them. We beat them, and they had made 14 out of 21 threes. And having Latavius (Winston) come back was big time.”

Winston, a 6-5 junior forward, is Rantoul’s only true post presence but had been sidelined for several weeks with a broken finger. Monday night was just his third game since returning from the injury, and his absence on defense and on the glass was felt throughout each of the Eagles’ 12 losses.

“His finger’s 100 percent, but the cardio he’s still a long ways away,” Frerichs said. “He just gives us so much inside. Without Latvius, we can’t make any mistakes on the defensive end because we don’t have anything back there without him. With him, we can make a few mistakes, and he’s there to clean it up for us.”

Rantoul jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, but Mattoon tied it at 29 at halftime despite seven three-pointers by the Eagles.

In the third period, Hudson (who finished with a game-high 23 points) converted a one-handed tip-in, LJ Lewis scored on a putback a minute later, and Lewis buried a corner three at the buzzer for a 45-40 edge going into the final frame.

The 10th-seeded Eagles’ victory sets up what should be an electric atmosphere at 7 p.m. Tuesday night when they match up with second-seeded Mahomet-Seymour (19-10) in the semifinals.

“It sets up a game with one of our biggest rivals,” Frerichs said. “They’ve had a great season, so it should be a great atmosphere. … It’s the same Mahomet team that’s knocked us out the last two years. It’s always a pretty good game when the two teams get together. They’ve gotten us the last two years, but you’re talking about a possession in each one of those games. I can’t wait for (tonight).”

The host Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in the 2016 Rantoul Regional championship game, and M-S also ended Rantoul’s season in a regional semifinal game last year.

Both were terrific, down-to-the-wire finishes.

Results of Tuesday night’s game were not available at press time.

Against Mattoon, one of the biggest factors in Rantoul’s victory was its lack of turnovers. The Eagles, who have had several games in which they committed 20-plus turnovers, committed just 12 on Monday and forced 14 by the Green Wave.

In the fourth period, after Mattoon knotted the score at 45, Rantoul’s Maycoll Ramos converted a putback off the glass for a two-point edge.

Mattoon took a 48-47 lead before a free throw by Hudson tied it.

Hudson converted another bucket for a 50-48 lead with 4:20 left, and after the senior missed two free throws, he banked in a layup following a Winston offensive board (Winston finished with nine rebounds).

Mattoon missed two free throws with two minutes left. Rantoul then turned the ball over, but good defense by Hudson prevented a layup. But the Eagles turned it over right away, and the Green Wave got a bucket at the other end.

Rome and Hudson then sank their free throws before Mattoon’s Jacob Spitz nailed a rainbow three. Winston missed two free throws, and the Eagles had to survive the final 7.7 seconds.

The Eagles finished 20-of-47 from the field and 8-of-16 at the free throw line (6-of-14 in the fourth).

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.