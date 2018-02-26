Up-and-down Bunnies see season come to an end against Cissna Park

Fisher’s Kade Thomas drives on Cissna Park’s Brian Fehr during Fisher’s 61-54 loss to the Timberwolves in the Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals on Thursday.

MILFORD — Good Fisher. Bad Fisher.

Fans of the Bunnies’ boys basketball team experienced the up-and-down roller coaster of an extremely talented, yet inconsistent bunch all season. They could beat most teams they faced on the right night, and lose to any team they played on the wrong night.

The postseason proved to be no different — but with a little twist. Last Monday, in the first round of the Class 1A Milford Regional, the No. 8 seed Bunnies played poorly and won (defeating No. 7 Urbana University High 57-49). On Thursday, in the semifinals against No. 1 seed Cissna Park, Fisher played great — one of its best performances of the season — and lost (61-54).

Such is the beauty and unpredictability of postseason basketball.

“I’m proud of the boys. I thought going into it we had a good game plan, and the boys executed exactly the way we wanted them to play to put us in a position to win. I’m proud of them. I thought they played one of their better games (of the season),” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said following the loss to Cissna Park.

Against the top-seeded Timberwolves, the Bunnies started out hot, jumping to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter. Ryan Meents’ steal and pass to Jaden Jones-Watkins for a layup gave them an 18-12 advantage in the second period, but back-to-back threes by Cissna’s Bailey Sluis trimmed the lead to 20-18.

In the final minute of the half, Fisher guard Kade Thomas buried two in-the-lane jumpers, and Cissna Park’s Mario Renteria splashed a pair of 3-pointers, making it a 24-24 draw at halftime.

The Bunnies’ game plan was working. They deployed a successful packed-in 2-3 zone to neutralize Cissna Park’s twins, 6-7 centers Christian and Julian Stadeli. The two combined for just seven points in the first half as the Bunnies made it difficult for each to get touches in the paint.

“They’ve got two 6-7 guys. We were trying to pack that middle as much as we can, and when they subbed out, we were switching into a 1-2-2 to get out on shooters. You can’t have the best of both worlds,” said Diskin, whose team allowed five 3-pointers in the first half to let the Timberwolves stay in the game. “When you pack the middle, you have trouble getting out on shooters. Or you can get out on shooters, and the middle’s wide open. We tried to choose wisely at times and thought we had a good game plan. Just came up a little short.”

Cissna Park coach Kevin Long was not pleased with his group’s overall performance in the first half.

“We’ve got some guys that can shoot the ball on the perimeter, but we’ve also got two 6-7 guys on the interior. They see double teams and packed zone — we’ve seen them all year,” Long said. “I didn’t think we did a very good job of giving the twins inside touches in the first half. We’ve got to figure out a way to get them the ball in the paint. That was definitely the biggest point of emphasis, a hard point of emphasis, in the second half. We wanted to make sure we establish the inside game.”

Establish the post they did, as the Stadeli twins combined for 11 consecutive points in the first three minutes of the second half.

But behind playmaking ability from Meents (eight points in the third quarter), Thomas and Jones-Watkins, the Bunnies kept things tight the entire way.

The Bunnies came up with a steal off their fullcourt press, and Meents laid in a bucket to make it a 33-32 Cissna Park lead with 3:50 left in the period. After a 3-pointer by Brian Fehr (team-high 16 points for the Timberwolves) extended the lead to 41-34 at the 1:20 mark, Thomas and Jones-Watkins converted back-to-back buckets for a 41-38 score at the end of the quarter.

With 5:15 left in the game, Jones-Watkins buried an off-the-dribble three to trim Fisher’s deficit to 46-43, but the Timberwolves went on a game-sealing 11-4 run, capped by a Christian Stadeli bucket on a pass from Julian for a 57-47 lead with 1:50 left.

Meents and Jones-Watkins each scored 19 points, and Thomas added 10 for the Bunnies (15-15).

“We went 15-15 and lost four games by (two points or less) and another by four. I think any way you look at it, it could’ve been a 20-win team. But, obviously, we came up short,” Diskin said. “We played a great schedule, really tough schedule, in the (Heart of Illinois Conference). It got us ready for the postseason, and I thought that’s one of the reasons we played the No. 1 team in our regional so well is because of our conference.”

Senior forward Dawson Purvis proved to be a hot commodity in the postseason. The 6-4 big man only scored six points in last Monday’s win and did not reach the scoring column on Thursday. But his defense and intensity on the glass proved to be the key difference maker against Uni High.

“Obviously, he’s a big body down there, and sometimes you need a little more scoring threat, and sometimes you need a more defensive threat. (I was) just trying to see how the guys were playing that night, and Dawson had a great game for us Monday night,” Diskin said.

Against the Illineks, the Bunnies trailed 15-4 at the end of the first period and 28-24 at halftime. The outcome looked dismal for Fisher with 2:05 remaining in the third, as Uni High took a 39-28 lead, and the Bunnies’ offense was in complete disarray and looked like it would not come alive at any point that night.

But a Jones-Watkins short jumper, followed by a steal and “and-one” bucket off a euro-step, preceded a driving layup by Dalton Burk and a Thomas stepback jumper to cap a 9-0 run to close the period.

The Bunnies took their first lead of the game off a Jones-Watkins bucket with seven minutes to play, and then Meents’ steal led to a fastbreak layup for Jones-Watkins.

With the score knotted at 43, Jones-Watkins converted a bucket before Uni High tied it at 45. But with 3:50 to play, Burk splashed a huge trey, and following an Illineks basket, Meents pulled down an offensive rebound and converted an “and-one” bucket for a 51-47 lead at the 3:30 mark.

Purvis made a layup with 55 ticks remaining for a 53-47 lead, and his pass to Jones-Watkins for a fastbreak layup under pressure gave the Bunnies a 55-49 lead with 37 seconds left.

“That’s one of those games that’s scary,” Diskin said. “They have a couple good athletes, and we couldn’t get into the groove of things. And when you can’t get into the groove of your game plan, it’s frustrating. But then we hit a couple big shots in the third and got a couple turnovers. And in the fourth, we finally had control and controlled the tempo.”

