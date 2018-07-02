Gifford captures sectional championship

RANTOUL — After a tight win over Rantoul St. Malachy 24-23 on Jan. 24 to capture a regional championship, the Gifford seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Chrisman Scottland last Wednesday to win a sectional title.
With the victory, the Eagles advanced to Saturday’s Elite Eight at East Peoria Central Junior High School.
Gifford fell 40-13 to Washington St. Patrick, which advanced to Thursday’s state championship game.
Gifford, which got six points from Bryce Sjoken, trailed 13-6 after the first quarter, but St. Patrick’s 10-0 run in the second quarter and 10-3 advantage in the fourth were enough to pull away.
The Eagles finished the season 20-4.
Gifford’s eighth-grade boys basketball squad, the third seed in the Rantoul St. Malachy Regional, fell to Champaign Next Generation 32-23 last Monday in the regional semifinals after defeating Thomasboro 43-24 in the quarterfinals.
St. Malachy, the regional’s top seed, defeated Urbana University High 37-30 before falling in the championship game to Next Generation 47-44 on Thursday.
