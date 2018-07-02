Eagles lose seventh straight

STANFORD — It was another rough week for the Rantoul boys basketball team.

The Eagles lost their sixth and seventh straight games dating back to a Jan. 12 win over Mattoon.

On Friday night in an Illini Prairie Conference matchup, Rantoul fell 60-51 to Olympia after the Spartans jumped out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter and 34-21 edge at halftime.

The Spartans were led by the trio of Trey Wilson (17 points), Blake Stine (14) and Isaac Riegler (11).

The Eagles (7-16) also lost to Urbana last Tuesday in a nonconference game. Rantoul led 20-9 following the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime but trailed 44-39 after the third period.

Rantoul was led by Meech Hudson’s game-high 19 points, while the Tigers were led by Payton Sheen (18) and Corez Anderson (15).

