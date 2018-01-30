ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team went 1-1 last week, falling to Oakwood last Tuesday before bouncing back with a win over Chrisman on Friday.
In a Vermilion Valley Conference duel against the Comets, A-P was bested 63-52, despite getting 20 points from Cameron Colunga and 12 points by Dalton Loschen.
Trailing 29-15 at halftime, the Trojans rallied by scoring 37 points in the second half, but they came up a bit short.
On Friday, though, the Trojans took down VVC rival Chrisman, 55-52, on the road behind 18 points by Colunga, 12 by Loschen and 11 from Shawn Reardon.
The Trojans (6-18) return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Milford.
