Bunnies split

FISHER — After a disappointing 1-2 finish at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament in which it lost 65-63 in overtime to Eureka in the consolation championship game, the Fisher boys basketball team got back to its winning ways last Tuesday.

Behind 23 points and four assists by Jaden Jones-Watkins, 21 points from Ryan Meents and 12 points, five rebounds and five assists from Kade Thomas, the Bunnies defeated St. Thomas More 76-64 in a nonconference showdown.

Fisher was also able to defeat the Sabers for the second straight year behind nine points from Dalton Burk.

On Friday, in an HOIC duel against Heyworth, the Hornets pulled away for a 71-67 victory.

Trailing 45-37 after the third quarter, the Bunnies exploded for 30 points in the final quarter, but Heyworth responded with 26 of its own to hold off the late rally.

Tate Eller led all scorers with 35 points, with 17 coming in the final period.

Jones-Watkins netted 30 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter and an 8-for-9 finish from the free throw line. Kade Thomas scored 20 points for Fisher (12-10).

The Bunnies visited Flanagan-Cornell on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

