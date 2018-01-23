Unity, IVC send Rantoul to winless week; Winston potentially out for season

RANTOUL — Last Tuesday’s Illini Prairie Conference showdown with Unity went well for Rantoul’s boys basketball team … at least for a bit.

After the Rockets exploded for an 18-5 lead following the first quarter, Rantoul bounced back behind free-throw shooting and effort in the next period.

Garet Kinnett’s terrific save of a ball barreling out of bounds led directly to a Kamrynn Rome off-the-glass finish to pull the Eagles within 18-10.

At the half, Rantoul trailed 26-17 and went on a 6-0 to start the third period to trim the deficit to 26-23 with six minutes remaining. But that’s when JT Wheeler took control.

The Rockets’ star scored a game-high 30 points, putting the game away by sparking a 15-4 run to end the quarter. Wheeler nailed three consecutive 3-pointers in a two-and-half-minute span to help give Unity a 41-25 lead heading into the fourth.

The Rockets outscored Rantoul 14-7 in the final period to hand the Eagles a 55-34 conference loss. Rantoul was led by LJ Lewis’ 11 points.

Another tough one

On Friday, the Eagles once again were in good shape for a while. They trailed just 42-40 heading into the fourth quarter against Illinois Valley Central.

But the Grey Ghosts stepped on the gas, outscoring the Eagles 25-6 in the final stanza to pull away for a 67-46 win in an Illini Prairie matchup.

Jadeyn Alexander netted a team-high 20 points for Rantoul, which traveled to Monticello on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

Rantoul (7-11) welcomes Bloomington Central Catholic (12-5) on Friday.

The Saints began the season 0-4 but have won 12 of their last 13.

Winston out

At practice on Thursday, Rantoul junior forward Latavius Winston, one of the area’s top rebounders and the Eagles’ top post player, suffered a broken finger. Eagles coach Brett Frerichs said he believes the injury will keep Winston out for the rest of the season.

