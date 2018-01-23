Trojans net back-to-back wins, defeat Westville to seal 5th place at county

DANVILLE — Senior Shawn Reardon threw down 13 points and junior Kyler Stephens added 11 as Armstrong-Potomac took care of Westville, 46-38 in the fifth-place showdown of the Vermilion County tournament on Saturday.

In the second half, A-P (5-17) turned to a stiff press that forced a number of Westville (5-15) turnovers ahead of the halfcourt line. The Trojans outscored the Tigers 20-10 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime advantage into a big enough margin.

The Tigers were paced by 12 points from Tylan Stricklett and another 10 from Dalton Dalbey.

The Trojans opened the tournament with a 55-28 loss to Salt Fork on Jan. 13.

But A-P bounced back to produce a solid performance last Tuesday, albeit in a 47-38 loss to Hoopeston Area. Reardon led the Trojans with a game-high 15 points, but they were unable to hold onto a 21-20 halftime lead. The Cornjerkers outscored A-P 27-17 in the second half.

A-P then defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm for the second time this season, pulling away with a 53-35 victory on Thursday. Reardon once again recorded a game-high with 19 points, and Dalton Loschen chipped in 16.

