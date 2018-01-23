Trojans net back-to-back wins, defeat Westville to seal 5th place at county

DANVILLE — Senior Shawn Reardon threw down 13 points and junior Kyler Stephens added 11 as Armstrong-Potomac took care of Westville, 46-38 in the fifth-place showdown of the Vermilion County tournament on Saturday.
In the second half, A-P (5-17) turned to a stiff press that forced a number of Westville (5-15) turnovers ahead of the halfcourt line. The Trojans outscored the Tigers 20-10 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime advantage into a big enough margin.
The Tigers were paced by 12 points from Tylan Stricklett and another 10 from Dalton Dalbey.
The Trojans opened the tournament with a 55-28 loss to Salt Fork on Jan. 13.
But A-P bounced back to produce a solid performance last Tuesday, albeit in a 47-38 loss to Hoopeston Area. Reardon led the Trojans with a game-high 15 points, but they were unable to hold onto a 21-20 halftime lead. The Cornjerkers outscored A-P 27-17 in the second half.
A-P then defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm for the second time this season, pulling away with a 53-35 victory on Thursday. Reardon once again recorded a game-high with 19 points, and Dalton Loschen chipped in 16.
clikas@news-gazette.com
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.