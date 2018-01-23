Rantoul Eagles (7-11) vs. BCC Saints (12-5)

7:30 p.m.

Rantoul

Storyline

Eagles

Things were starting to look like they were turning around for Brett Frerichs’ group. The Eagles had won three of their last four, with two straight wins over rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Mattoon.

But last week was a dreadful stretch, as Rantoul got blown away by Unity, 55-34, before falling to Illinois Valley Central, 67-46, in a game it trailed just 42-40 heading into the final period.

It definitely doesn’t get any easier welcoming in a Central Catholic team that is on fire and looks like it might be the best team in the Illini Prairie Conference.

Saints

After the Saints went 0-4 to start the season at the Bloomington-Normal Intercity Tournament in November, the season has certainly turned around in a hurry for the Saints.

They have won 12 of their last 13 and recently blew out a Unity team that figures to finish in the top third of the Illini Prairie.

Rantoul will certainly have its hands full against an explosive group.

Keys to win

Eagles

Knock down threes

Seems simple, right? Well … it is. Without top post player Latavius Winston, who may miss the rest of the season with a broken finger, it becomes even more paramount for the Eagles to play small ball and extend the defense with long-range shooting, which will open up drives to the lane.

Saints

Offensive boards

One of the biggest problems for the Eagles this year has been lack of size, continually giving up second-chance opportunities. Without Winston, the Saints could have a field day on the offensive glass. Rantoul has done a great job of producing high effort in the rebounding game, though, so don’t be surprised if it limits BCC in that area.

Players to watch

Eagles

Kamrynn Rome

The Rantoul coaching staff was excited about this sophomore in the summer, and that has carried over into the regular season. Rome can knock down outside shots and has a very bright future ahead as an Eagle.

Saints

Jack Gilmore

Gilmore led the Saints with 22 points to help them cruise to a 65-41 nonconference win over PBL on Saturday. The Saints also feature a pair of big-time players in James Morris (14 points vs. PBL) and Austyn Ellison (11).

