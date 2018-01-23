Fisher boys, girls fall in OT of consolation championship at McLean County/HOIC tournaments

EL PASO — In the consolation championship of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament, Fisher’s boys basketball had a final chance to end the game in regulation.

Tied with Eureka at 59, the Bunnies came up with a defensive stand against the Hornets, who held the ball from the 1:06 mark until the 10-second mark before airballing a 3-pointer.

Fisher came down with the rebound and called timeout with four seconds remaining. After drawing up a full-court sidelines out-of-bounds play, Bunnies coach Cody Diskin had Dalton Burk pass the ball to Kade Thomas, but the senior traveled. Eureka misfired on a potential game-winner, and the game was sent to overtime.

“I couldn’t see (the travel) that well. They said he caught it and started running,” Diskin said. “I thought he was bobbling it, but (the officials) had a better view than me. But it came down to we played a great first half on defense, but the second half we got tired and a little bit lazy and didn’t get out on shooters.”

In the extra session, Thomas’ floater off the glass gave Fisher a 61-59 lead, but Eureka answered with a layup. Thomas and Ryan Meents each missed layups, and the Hornets converted an “and-one” bucket for a 64-61 advantage with 33 seconds left.

Thomas drew a foul on the other end and sank two free throws with 22 ticks remaining.

After the Hornets converted one of two free throws for a 65-63 lead, the Bunnies once again called timeout and set up a final play.

The play broke down, and Thomas sprinted toward the basket. After going up for a shot, though, the senior was whistled for a charge as the final buzzer sounded. The two-point loss handed the Bunnies a 1-2 finish at the tournament for a second straight season.

“I feel like if you 2-1 and get over .500 in this tournament, even if you’re in the consolation side or the winner’s side, you still achieved what you wanted to a little bit,” Diskin said. “But it’s a big loss for us. We’ll see (Eureka) here in a couple weeks. We just need to get back and keep improving on our defense.”

Thomas led the Bunnies with 26 points, and Meents added 19.

Fisher (11-9) started the tournament Jan. 13 with a loss to Fieldcrest, but it bounced back for a 61-52 win over Flanagan-Cornell behind 27 points from Meents, 12 from Thomas and 10 by Jaden Jones-Watkins.

“The Flanagan game, we came out flat and just did not play good defense. In the second half, we switched defenses back to a zone and made them turn it over. And we executed shots,” Diskin said.

“We’re close, but we’re not where we want to be. We needed more effort in that second half,” Diskin said of the Eureka game. “If more shots and calls go our way, we probably win the game. But we turned it over and got a little careless, and that cost us the game.

“We’re playing some tough teams right now. We started out 4-0, but I don’t think we were playing the same competition we play in the HOIC. Right now, we’re right in the thick of our competition. I think we’re improving every day defensively, and we just need to get over the hump.”

The Bunnies played St. Thomas More on Tuesday night, but results were not available at press time. They square off with Heyworth on Friday.

“We’ve kind of been playing down to the level (of competition) and playing up to the level in a lot of games.,” Diskin said. “We just need to worry about playing our level and getting ready for the postseason. I think it’s a lack of energy, and leadership needs to step it up. I thought we did a great job at that first half, and then in the second half we got a little tired and lazy.”

Girls can’t fend off Fieldcrest

EL PASO — Following his team’s overtime loss to LeRoy to tip off the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament on Jan. 13, Fisher girls basketball coach Ken Ingold said his team was “at a crossroads.”

But over the last two games, Ingold has been happy with his team’s progression and believes the Bunnies are back on the right track.

That mindset started when the Bunnies defeated Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37-35 in a tournament game on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Bunnies fell to Fieldcrest 44-37 in overtime of the consolation championship game. But despite that loss, Ingold was happy with what he saw, especially after Alivia Spenard and Becca Clanton fouled out at the end of regulation.

“We had two overtime losses (in the tournament), we beat Dee-Mack by two and beat Blue Ridge (47-33). We played well,” Ingold said. “It’s difficult to come to El Paso four times in one week, and we had to play all our games up here. We’ve had a lot of travel, but I thought we had a really, really good finish to the game (Saturday) and a good finish in regulation. If we keep Becca and Alivia out on the floor, I think we would’ve had a nice shot at winning the game.”

Part of the reason Fisher was given a chance in the extra session was Ashley Smith. The sophomore post player filled in for Spenard when she fouled out and hit a game-tying free throw with about 20 seconds left to send it into overtime.

“I thought we played hard, and Fieldcrest played hard. It was really physical down in the post. Their post players got some fouls, and our post players got some fouls,” Ingold said. “The first couple minutes of the second half, Fieldcrest was getting to more loose balls and getting more rebounds than we were. I called timeout and said, ‘Girls, we’ve got to get after it here.’ I was real proud of them, because they did. I thought we really played well after the timeout in the first couple minutes of the second half.

“We were a little hamstrung at the end without Alivia and Becca in the game. But I thought we played really well. Ky’esha (Siggers) and Sidney (Hood) had really nice second halves.”

The Bunnies (12-11) came into the tournament with the sixth seed and finished 2-2. But despite going just .500, Ingold sees bright horizons ahead.

“I think when we played Dee-Mack we kind of turned the corner,” Ingold said. “Dee-Mack had beat us at home a week before that. We got ahead in that game and never trailed. Even though we only won by two, I thought we were in control of the game for quite a bit of time. I thought we turned a corner. I talked to the girls earlier in the week and told them, ‘I want my old team to return. I want to see the team I saw in November and December to come back — the team that beat Unity and (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley).’ And I’m starting to see that again.”

