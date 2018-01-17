A-P teams stumble

DANVILLE -— Both the Armstrong-Potomac boys and girls basketball teams dropped their first round games at the Vermilion County tournament on Saturday. The Lady Trojans lost a 42-41 heartbreaker to Westville, despite getting 13 points from Hope Hambleton and 11 from Kayle Roe. The No. 5 seed Trojans (8-10) led at the end of each of the first three quarters (13-6; 20-10 and 28-21) but No. 4 Westville dropped 21 points in the final period for the comeback.

Shawn Reardon’s 10 points paced the A-P boys team, but the Trojans lost 55-28 to Salt Fork.

sports@rantoulpress.com