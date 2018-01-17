Bunnies regaining confidence

FISHER — Even before Fisher coach Cody Diskin's team dispatched Deer Creek-Mackinaw 70-67 on Tuesday in a thrilling Heart of Illinois Conference overtime affair, he felt his Bunnies were making strides in the correct direction.

That's a fair assessment given the Bunnies' recent run of success. After a 4-0 start eventually saw Fisher slip to 5-6, Diskin's squad has climbed to a 10-7 while tallying at least 60 points in each triumph.

"(In the BSN Classic last month) I thought we did a good job getting back on track and getting to our level of play," Diskin said, referencing a 4-1 finish in holiday-event play. "The Heart of Illinois Conference, it's a great conference to be in. We know every single night, it's anybody's game."

Last Tuesday's game proved no exception, as senior Kade Thomas' fadeaway shot along the baseline with less than 10 seconds to play in regulation generated extra time against Dee-Mack. From there, the Bunnies made their way into the win column.

Offensive production hasn't been an issue for Fisher, which has scored at least 45 points in all but two of its games this season. But Diskin said the Bunnies can improve while guarding their enemies.

"We've been preaching on communicating," he said. "We need to get our hands active and communicate better. We're close to where we can be at. If we can keep positive and just know that every time we go into a game, each team is zero to zero, we'll be fine."

Though Thomas tallied the big basket Tuesday, Diskin highlighted him as the leading defensive presence so far. Thomas' efforts alongside those of senior Jaden Jones-Watkins — a recent 1,000th-point scorer who averages 18.0 points per game — and fellow upperclassmen Ryan Meents and Brandon Henson has made for a potent Fisher attack.

"We just have to keep our composure and keep working on our defense," Diskin said. "Offensively, we're a pretty athletic team. When we play defense well and rebound well, we give ourselves a good opportunity."

clikas@news-gazette.com