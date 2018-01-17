Bunnies fall flat in second half

EL PASO — For 16 minutes Saturday afternoon, the Fisher boys basketball team was playing well.

The No. 9 seed Bunnies, matched up with No. 8 Fieldcrest in the first round of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament, found themselves in a 20-20 stalemate.

But some lackadaisical play and an inability to rebound on the defensive end destroyed any chance of advancing, falling 53-41 in the tournament’s first game.

“Lack of defense. We had a lack of effort and didn’t communicate well at all. We came out in the second half real slow, and Fieldcrest took advantage of it,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said.

In the first half, Fisher’s Brandon Henson took a Fieldcrest defender off the dribble from the top of the key for a nice finish off the glass to give the Bunnies an 18-15 lead at the 4:03 mark of the second quarter. That was one of the final highlights of the day for the Bunnies, as the Knights took a 27-25 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter and never looked back.

After Fisher’s Ryan Meents nailed a triple from the right wing to close the gap to 32-28 with 1:50 left in the third period, Fieldcrest exploded for a 21-6 run to put it away.

“I thought we needed to get out on shooters more,” Diskin said. “They hit about three or four 3-pointers in the first half, so we preached trying to get out on the shooters quicker. And we know we need to communicate more, box out and pick it up on the defensive end, and we just didn’t do our job in the second half.”

The Bunnies were out-rebounded throughout the day, including one possession in which Fieldcrest recorded five offensive boards.

“If we don’t rebound well or communicate well or (play) post defense well, we’re not going to have a good game, and it showed. We got out-rebounded every single quarter and struggled to put the ball in the hole as well,” Diskin said.

The Bunnies will play Thursday at home against either No. 12 Flanagan-Cornell or No. 13 Lexington.

