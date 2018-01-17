Bouncing back: Eagles net two straight wins, toppling PBL, Mattoon

Rantoul’s Kamrynn Rome helped the Eagles win back-to-back games last week, including dropping 16 points in a win over Mattoon on Friday.

PAXTON — The boys varsity basketball teams at Rantoul and Paxton-Buckley-Loda have played in some memorable games in recent years.

In 2016, the two teams were ranked in The News-Gazette area's top five as No. 4-ranked Rantoul defeated No. 1-ranked PBL by a score of 73-70.

"It's a good rivalry game. I always look forward to coming in here," Rantoul head coach Brett Frerichs said. "Their defense gives us a different look, so I'm just happy to come out here with a win.

"I've always considered (Rantoul and) PBL to be a good rivalry. We've always had pretty competitive games. We didn't expect anything different coming into this game."

Although neither team went into Tuesday's contest with a record above .500, PBL head coach Adam Schonauer knew the then-5-9 Eagles would be a tough matchup.

"Their speed and athleticism are things we can't necessarily simulate in practice. You've got to go out and play teams like that," Schonauer said.

A 56-47 loss to Rantoul, the Panthers' fifth straight defeat, dropped PBL to a record of 6-7.

"We struggled with some of their pressure and got sloppy offensively," Schonauer said. "Defensively is where I would have liked us to have been a little more structrued, a little more intent and purposeful with what we're doing. We just got out of a lot of sorts and really got whipped off the dribble. Our rotatons were slow, and that gave them a lot of driving space, we've got to clean that up."

The two teams ended the first quarter in a 16-16 tie.

Latavius Winston made a free throw and a basket to give Rantoul an early 3-0 lead before PBL's Andrew Swanson and Rantoul's Jametriel Hudson exchanged buckets to make the score 5-2.

Tyler Pichon then converted on a three-point play with 5:54 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 5-5. After Winston made another basket to give Rantoul a 7-5 lead, a technical foul by the Eagles led to two free throws by PBL's Austin Gooden that tied the game again at 7-7.

The Panthers' Drake Schrodt then scored while being fouled with 3:37 left in the first quarter to give PBL a 9-7 lead. Twenty seconds later, Schrodt made two free throws to extend his team's lead to 11-7.

Schrodt's foul shots were two of PBL's 19 free-throw attempts in the first half, of which the Panthers made 11. Rantoul, meanwhile, made 2-of-7 foul-shot opportunities.

"That's just undisciplined defense," Frerichs said. "We work so hard on the defensive end in practice, and it's frustrating to see, come game night, where it's all hands, not moving our feet. It's just not smart basketball."

Alexander converted on a three-point play with 2:25 left in the first quarter to cut Rantoul's deficit to 11-10 before L.J. Lewis drained a 3-pointer gave the Eagles (6-9) a 13-11 lead.

Two free throws by Pichon tied the game at 13-13 with 1:52 left in the first quarter before Hudson and PBL's Mason Ecker exchanged 3-pointers to make the score 16-16.

Hudson drained another trey to give Rantoul an early 19-16 lead before Alexander scored on a transition layup to extend the lead to 21-16.

Hudson and Alexander, Rantoul's two starting senior guards, would finish the game leading the Eagles in scoring with 21 and 12 points, respectively.

"We've been relying on them to become leaders for us on the floor," Frerichs said. "I credit both of those senior guards with the win tonight."

A free throw and basket by PBL's Ben Jarboe and another foul shot by Ecker cut their team's deficit to 21-20 with 5:54 left in the second quarter.

From there, however, Rantoul went on a 9-0 run as Hudson made a 3-pointer before Garet Kinnett scored on a transtion layup, Kamryn Rome made a basket and another transition layup by Hudson extended Rantoul's lead to 30-20 with 4:20 left in the second quarter.

After Schrodt made two free throws with 4:01 left in the second quarter, Alexander made a 3-pointer. Gooden and Swanson each made a basket to cut PBL's deficit to 33-26 before two baskets by Hudson made the score 37-26.

Ecker assisted Kyle Poll on a transition layup that made the score 37-28 before Schrodt passed to Ecker, who cut toward the basket for a buzzer-beating layup that cut the Panthers' deficit to 37-30.

Shortly after the basket, Rantoul's Hayden Cargo committed a flagrant foul on Ecker that got him ejected from the game and gave Ecker two free throw opportunities to start the third quarter.

Ecker made one of the two free throws to cut PBL's deficit to 37-31. After a Rantoul turnover, the Panthers' Austin Sanders drained a 3-pointer to cut his team's deficit to 37-34.

"Our nemesis all year has been unforced turnovers, which we saw in this game, but we're slowly getting better with those turnovers," Frerichs said. "It's getting there."

Lewis made a free throw after drawing Pichon's fourth foul to give Rantoul a 38-34 lead. A 3-pointer by Ecker cut PBL's deficit to what would be its smallest margin at 38-37 before Rantoul went on a 6-0 run.

Alexander and Lewis each made a basket before Winston score on an offensive-rebound putback that extended the Eagles' lead to 44-37. A trey by Gooden then cut PBL's deficit to 44-40 with about three minutes left in the third quarter.

Both teams then got shut out for the rest of the quarter.

"Offensively, we did a better job of sharing the basketball and getting some easier looks with our ball movement, some penetration. We're just not consistent enough at using our offense to get better looks," Schonauer said.

"We're getting sped up by some teams with their ball pressure and kind of getting out of sorts and overdribbling at times. We have gotten better. We're making good strides there. The hope is that, throughout playing some of these good teams, we just become more comfortable with it and, come February, we can play against teams that get up and guard and are physical."

Gooden and Hudson exchanged baskets to make the score 46-42 before another bucket by Winston extended Rantoul's lead to 48-42.

An Eagles turnover led to a fastbreak for PBL that ended with a Pichon basket. Gooden then scored on an offensive-rebound putbakc to cut PBL's deficit to 48-46 with 4:11 remaining.

Gooden blocked a shot on Rantoul's ensuing possession, but the Eagles got the ball back before Maycoll Ramos tallied a basket to extend Rantoul's lead to 50-46.

"That's kind of been our achilles heal. We've been able to compete with some of these better teams now. We just haven't been able to get those big stops and make that big shot to get us over the hump," Schonauer said.

With about 1:30 remaining, Winston scored on an offensive-rebound putback to further extend the Eagles' lead to 52-46.

"We had a chance there, but that was kind of it for us," Schonauer said. "We've got to try to find some ways to finish some possessions, especially toward the end of the game, when it's a two-possession game."

Winston then blocked a shot on PBL's ensuing possession, which led to a transition layup by Alexander that made the score 54-46 with 1:06 remaining.

The 6-foot-6 junior forward Winston would finish the game with 11 points, but he fouled out with 55.7 seconds remaining, which led to a free throw by Gooden that cut PBL's deficit to 54-47.

"He's a guy whom we're looking toward more and more every game. Unfortunately, he's still making the silly fouls," Frerichs said. "He still is raw, but he's coming along tremendously, and he's a big asset for us."

"They hurt us inside and were able to get some offensive-rebound putbacks and some post-touch opportunities," Schonauer added. "We've just to do a better job of competing while the ball is in the air and trying to get some hands on the ball and get some deflections. We've got to do a much better job of putting a body on guys."

Two free throws by Hudson with 14.3 seconds remaining concluded the scoring at 56-47 for Rantoul.

"It was a grind-it-out victory, so I'm definitely happy with this win," Frerichs said.

Gooden led the Panthers in scoring at the game's end with 12 points while Ecker also scored in double figures with 10 points. Pichon had seven points while Schrodt had six points, Swanson had four points, Sanders and Jarboe each had three points and Poll had two points.

Eagles outlast hot-shooting Mattoon

By ZACK CARPENTER

Rantoul Press sports editor

MATTOON — Despite giving up 10 3-pointers in the first half Friday night, the Rantoul boys basketball team was still able to outlast Mattoon 70-61 in a nonconference matchup.

The Eagles (7-9) notched their second straight win and third victory in their last four games behind 20 points from Meech Hudson and some strong second-half defense.

“We just talked about switching a little bit more, especially on those screens up top that they were setting,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said of what the Eagles’ second-half adjustments were. “Little bit more switching on the defensive end, but more than anything, they just finally cooled down, and we took advantage of it. I think our defense had a little bit to do with that, pressuring the whole game. A lot of those shots in the second half were coming up short. Our guys put constant pressure throughout the game.

“I think more than anything else, it was a combination of them cooling down a bit and pressure defense taking effect.”

The Green Wave (7-7) splashed four 3-pointers in the first quarter, but Rantoul still held a 22-17 lead after the first quarter. Jaedyn Alexander’s nifty bounce pass between a pair of defenders set up a Walter Stanford bucket with less than a minute to play for the five-point lead.

Mattoon responded by dropping six 3-pointers in the second period, taking a 37-33 advantage into halftime. But some suffocating defense, in addition to some hot shooting themselves, saw the Eagles take control.

“I’m just really, really proud of the guys. (Mattoon) hit some contested threes. But we shot the ball incredible,” Frerichs said. “We’re learning how to go baseline to baseline and communicate as a team. Early in the year there wasn’t a lot of help defense. We’re also finding our roles. Everyone’s had to learn their roles, and after 16 games everyone knows their role at this point, whether it’s coming off the bench or starting.”

On the back of three 3-pointers from Hudson, Rantoul went on an 18-5 run after falling behind 40-37 with 6:50 to play in the third.

The Green Wave pulled to within 59-56 with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Kamrynn Rome’s 3-pointer bounced around the rim before falling through to give Rantoul some breathing room with a little more than three minutes left.

Rome and LJ Lewis finished with 16 points apiece, and Latavius Winston added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Eagles still will need to shore up on turnovers after committing 15, seven of which came in the final period.

“It’s still a mental thing late in the game, but we’re definitely getting better,” Frerichs said. “The game’s finally starting to slow down a little bit for these guys. And we thought it would take all of the preseason to slow down because they weren’t used to the pace of the game. The game’s finally starting to slow down right in time for conference.”

Rantoul defeated Mt. Zion on the final day of the Taylorville Holiday Tournament in December before falling to Chicago Perspective. The Eagles rebounded for the wins over Mattoon and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, though, and they have nearly reached their preseason goal.

“Our goal was to get to .500 before we started conference. To win three of the last four and get close to .500 (is great), and we lost a double overtime game right before. So I’m feeling good,” Frerichs said. “Conference is coming up. More than anything I’m proud of the guys for playing hard and playing up to their ability. Hustle cures a lot of ailments. We’ve got guys hustling and doing everything they can do. It’s fun to coach this team.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.