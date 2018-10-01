FISHER — A quick scan across Fisher’s gym Friday night brought an odd sight for an indoor basketball game.

The wardrobe of choice for fans attending the Bunnies’ boys basketball team’s matchup against Ridgeview featured parkas, winter hats and coats, gloves, and several attendees were wrapped up in blankets. Due to a malfunction with the gym’s heating system, temperatures dropped down to what felt like 50 degrees or worse at times.

But it wasn’t just the gym that was frigid — the Bunnies shooting was ice cold from, finishing 12-for-51 (24 percent) in a 74-36 blowout loss to Ridgeview, the Associated Press’ No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A.

“They shot, obviously, very well. You’ve got to give credit to them. They’re a good ball club,” Fisher coach Cody Diskin said. “We didn’t shoot well, and they shot well. We left them wide open, so they took advantage of it, and we forced some shots that first half. We didn’t play a bad third quarter, but I know we still lost the quarter by two. We need to make some adjustments, work on our defense and work on getting out to shooters.”

Led by star guard Justin Myers, who exploded for 17 points in the first quarter on 6-of-6 shooting, the Mustangs (12-2) came out firing to establish a 32-7 lead. Myers nailed three 3-pointers in the period, splashing one from the right corner with five seconds remaining. He also finished a four-point play by slashing to the basket for a layup, missing the ensuing free throw but grabbing the offensive board for a putback.

Fisher trailed 40-10 at halftime, and its shooting woes was perhaps best encapsulated by a Ryan Meents floater with 1:10 left in the half. Meents softly laid the ball up in the lane, and the ball ricocheted off the rim three or four times before rolling off the rim.

The Bunnies (9-7) finished the first half 4-for-26 (15 percent), including 1-for-12 in the second quarter.

Jaden Jones-Watkins, who was honored prior to the game after scoring his 1,000th career point in a Dec. 28 win against North Vermillion (Ind.), finished with a team-high 21 points, 17 of which came in the second half (he made five 3-pointers in the half).

The Mustangs’ Jacob Donaldson finished with 17 points and was a bull in the post for Fisher’s bigs to handle. He routinely caught the ball deep and low in the paint as Ridgeview, which passed the ball with a lightning-quick pace throughout the night, got him open with off-ball screens and did a good job getting it to him in a good position to score.

“We talked about if Donaldson gets it in the paint, he’s scoring. We did not do a good job of jamming him and getting around screens,” said Diskin, who switched from man to a 1-2-2 zone midway through the first quarter as the Mustangs built a 24-4 lead. “They’ve got some good players, and we couldn’t guard them man-to-man. We tried zoning them a little bit, but they still got open shots.”

Fisher hosted Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Tuesday, defeating the Chiefs 70-67 in overtime. Kade Thomas' runner with less than 10 seconds remaining tied the game at 57 in regulation, and the Bunnies came up with a defensive stop on the other end to force the extra session.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.