Bunnies, Trojans prepped for tournaments

Bunnies, Trojans prepped for tourneys

By ZACK CARPENTER

Rantoul Press sports editor

Boys and girls basketball tournament brackets are set for both the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference and the Vermilion County tournaments.

On the boys side of the HOIC tourney, No. 9 seed Fisher (9-7) will square off with No. 8 Fieldcrest at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at El Paso-Gridley High School.

With a win, the Bunnies would advance to play No. 1 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center. A loss would match Fisher up with either No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw, No. 5 Tremont, No. 12 Flanagan-Cornell or No. 13 Lexington, whom Fisher defeated 67-56 in the BSN Classic on Dec. 29. That game would be played Jan. 18 at a time and date to be determined (the highest seed would host).

The Fisher girls basketball team (10-8) earned the No. 6 seed and will face No. 11 LeRoy at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at EP-G, in a rematch of a 49-32 Bunnies win Dec. 4.

With a win, the Bunnies advance to face either No. 3 Ridgeview or No. 14 Blue Ridge at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Eureka College. A loss would pit them against one of those two squads at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at EP-G.

On the boys side of the VCC tournament, Armstrong-Potomac (3-12) is the No. 6 seed. The Trojans will face No. 3 Salt Fork (5:15 p.m. Jan. 13). No. 2 Hoopeston Area (6:30 p.m. Jan. 16) plays No. 7 Georgetown-Ridge Farm (5 p.m. Jan. 18).

The games are played at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville.

The schedule on Jan. 20 for the boys is as follows: Fifth-place game at 5 p.m., third-place game at 6:30 and championship game at 8 p.m.

On the girls side, A-P (7-9) is the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 Westville at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 and No. 1 Oakwood at 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at the David S. Palmer Arena. The Trojans faced Westville on Monday in a regular-season matchup as well. The times of the final games Jan. 19 are the same as the boys’ format.

“I want to see us compete. We’re a low seed, but I want to see us compete,” A-P girls coach Nick Hipsher said. “It’ll be interesting to play the same team twice in a week. It’ll be interesting to see the turnaround on Saturday and how that goes. Obviously, we (also) play the No. 1 seed, so it won’t be easy, but I want to see how we’re going to compete. I’d really love to play in one of those later games on Friday night.

Hipsher’s squad won third place at the event last season and will have to first contend with the Tigers’ shooting prowess and standout Jasman Severado (11.0 points per game).

“Obviously, Severado is kind of the key to their success. She really gets them going. She’s able to drive and penetrate, and she really sets those girls up nice. That’s going to be a key is not letting them get in the paint and get those shooters good looks,” Hipsher said. “They’ve got a really solid, experienced starting five, so it’s going to really be a test to see how disciplined we are offensively and defensively. They play a pretty tough man-to-man defense, and that’s why I think it’s going to be interesting playing them twice in six days to see the strategy of where each team goes.”

The matchup against Oakwood (17-2), the No. 6-ranked team in the latest Associated Press Class 2A state rankings, is a redux of a 55-41 Comets victory Dec. 18.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.