Top five: January boys basketball matchups

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter gives a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week, he previews the best upcoming matchups for Rantoul Press area boys basketball teams. In next week’s Press, he previews five matchups in girls basketball.

Armstrong-Potomac vs. BHRA

Jan. 5

This is an upset waiting to happen between A-P (3-12) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (10-4). I’m definitely not calling my shot Babe Ruth-style here, but the Trojans match up well with BHRA. The Blue Devils have absolutely no size, and the Trojans have two long 6-3 guards (Cameron Colunga, Shawn Reardon) and another long forward (Dalton Loschen) who can go to work against BHRA’s four-guard lineup. Of course, going up against the Blue Devils’ 1-2-2 full-court zone pressure will be tough. If A-P does what it did against Westville’s half-court trapping zone (i.e. Putting their heads down while dribbling and jumping to make long passes that hang in the air), it’s going to be an incredibly long night against BHRA’s star guards, Wyatt Edwards and Drew Reifsteck.

Fisher vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Jan. 9

I will admit I don’t know much about the Chiefs’ basketball team other than they started the season 9-0, received nine votes in the Associated Press’ first Class 2A basketball rankings and could very well be in the latest top-10 rankings when the poll comes out today (Jan. 3). Certainly, there will be plenty of Chiefs players who were also on the football team during the fall and will be gunning for some payback. Should be a fun game if Fisher’s guards can knock down shots. The Bunnies will have their hands full on Friday as well, matching up against a hungry-for-blood Ridgeview team coming off a loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (see related story).

Rantoul vs. Unity

Jan. 16

Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs hopes his Eagles will find ways to win in the first year of the Illini Prairie Conference (most likely by shooting their way into wins from the perimeter and cutting down on turnovers). We will find out more about the Eagles’ conference chances during the Illini Prairie opener against the Rockets. Dynamic 6-3 senior guard JT Wheeler comes to town and will be thirsty for a third straight 35-point effort against the Eagles. Also be on the lookout for Jon Decker. It will be interesting to see who Frerichs sticks on Wheeler and Decker, as Latavius Winston presumablywill be matched up with one of them (most likely Wheeler).

Rantoul vs. Everyone

Jan. 23-27

The final week of January will serve as a brutal test for the Eagles ahead of postseason play. After a revenge game against Illinois Valley Central Jan. 19, Rantoul on Jan. 23 travels to face Monticello (seeking a second straight Final Four berth in 2A after bringing back its main core), welcomes in Bloomington Central Catholic (which just lost by two points in double overtime to Aurora Christian at the State Farm Classic) and hosts a 10-3 Moline squad coached by Rantoul alum Sean Taylor (ranked ninth in the initial AP top 10 poll in 4A). The best matchup of those three is Monticello — when the biggest opportunity for a win is a team that could absolutely reach a Super Sectional, that means it’s a ruthless slate.

Fisher vs. Heyworth

Jan. 26

It’s a tough series of games for the Bunnies to start 2018 with back-to-back matchups against Ridgeview and Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Then comes the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference before things settle down with a winnable game against St. Thomas More and HOIC matchups with Heyworth and Flanagan-Cornell. The Bunnies travel to face Rantoul Press Preseason All-Heart of Illinois Conference first-teamer Tate Eller and the Hornets following a Jan. 23 matchup with STM.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @Zack Carpenter11.