Rantoul salvages 2-3 finish for fifth place at Taylorville Holiday Tournament, head into 2018 with 5-8 mark

TAYLORVILLE — After making a three-hour roundtrip trek southwest on I-72, Rantoul’s boys basketball team returned from the Taylorville Holiday Tournament with a slight feeling of déjà vu.

Last season, the Eagles entered the home of the Tornadoes with a 7-2 record but lost the first three games of the tournament. They were, however, able to salvage a 2-3 record by winning their final two matchups on the tourney’s final day for a fifth-place finish.

This season, Rantoul dropped its first two games of the tourney before bouncing back with a win and then split its final two contests. The Eagles’ two victories gave them a second straight 2-3 mark and second consecutive fifth-place finish in Taylorville.

The tournament-opening game last Wednesday featured a battle between Rantoul and Dunlap, and it turned into one of the more thrilling matchups at the post-Christmas event, as Dunlap escaped with a 65-60 double overtime win.

Meech Hudson was on fire for Rantoul (5-8), shooting 6-of-9 from deep and 8-of-11 overall, on the way to a game-high 22 points, and Latavius Winston scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Those two performances were not enough for Rantoul to overcome a 56-percent shooting effort (23-of-41) by Dunlap.

Rantoul, which shot 50 percent from the field and finished 11-of-12 on free throws, battled back from deficits of 29-20 at halftime and 39-31 after three quarters. It outscored Dunlap 15-7 in the final period to force the first overtime session, and the two squads played to a 56-56 stalemate to force a second extra period.

Jaedyn Alexander pitched in 11 points.

Splitting on Wednesday

It was a quick turnaround for Rantoul, as it squared off with Galesburg at 9 a.m. Thursday in a rematch of a season-opening loss to the Silver Streaks, 64-49, on Nov. 22.

The Eagles fared no better the second time around, as they found themselves in a 14-6 hole with 3:17 remaining in the first quarter and had already burned two timeouts.

The Silver Streaks took control from there, leading 21-11 after the first period and 31-18 at halftime. They extended that lead to 46-28 entering the final quarter on the way to a 65-42 victory.

Hudson, Hayden Cargo and LJ Lewis each tallied 10 points for the Eagles, who shot 15-of-49 (31 percent) and 7-of-21 from deep and committed 17 turnovers.

The Eagles were finally able to get into the win column with a 57-47 triumph over Rochester during their second game of the day. Rantoul never trailed at the end of any quarter, including a 35-32 halftime lead.

Winston scored a team-high 17 points, Hudson splashed 3-of-4 shots from downtown and tallied 15 points and seven boards, and Cargo shot 4-of-9 on threes and scored 12.

Final day

It was another early wake-up call for Rantoul on Friday, with a matchup against Illini Prairie Conference foe Illinois Valley Central.

The Eagles surged to an 18-10 edge, but IVC rallied and took a 31-29 halftimelad and held on for a 66-58 victory.

Hudson (14 points, 4-of-8 on 3-pointers) and Cargo (11, 3-of-7 from downtown) were once again in double figures, and Rantoul shot 22-of-42. But the Grey Ghosts shot 18-of-21 from the charity stripe.

The game did not factor into the Illini Prairie standings.

In Rantoul’s final game of the tournament, it was able to avenge a 71-47 loss to Mt. Zion in Taylorville last year.

The Eagles emerged with a 67-62 victory, led by Hudson (22 points, 8-of-11 shooting), Winston (15 points, eight boards) and LJ Lewis (11 points).

Rantoul rallied from deficits of 18-10 in the first period and 36-29 at halftime. The Eagles outscored Mt. Zion 19-9 in the third quarter.

Hudson averaged 16.6 points per game, and Winston averaged 11.4 PPG, but the Eagles landed no players on the all-tournament team.

Rantoul returns to action at 1:45 p.m. Saturday against Chicago Perspective (9-5). The game is part of the Bob Hambric Shootout and will be at Thornton Fractional North High School.

