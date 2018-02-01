Fisher Bunnies (9-6) vs. Ridgeview Mustangs (11-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Fisher

Storyline

Bunnies

Don’t have to dig too deep to find the juicy storyline in this one, folks. Fisher pulled off its second-biggest win of the season last January by knocking off previously unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Ridgeview in Colfax.

That victory helped kick-start a scalding-hot second half of the season, and the comparisons this year are a bit eerie.

The Bunnies were 9-6 heading into that contest against the state-ranked Mustangs last season coming off a fifth-place finish at the BSN Classic. Fisher is once again 9-6 and coming off a fifth-place finish at the tournament in Bismarck and will almost certainly be looking to knock off a state-ranked Ridgeview squad (the latest rankings were not available at press time, but we’d be surprised if Rodney Kellar’s squad isn’t in the top 10).

Mustangs

It’s never a “good” time to face the Mustangs. They are one of the top teams in the Heart of Illinois Conference year in and year out, and that hasn’t changed this season. Kellar is a tremendous coach and gets this program to reload no matter who graduates (which was Trey McCormick and Noah Young most recently).

You would almost rather face Ridgeview after a few wins. Following a 47-41 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game, expect Kellar to get his crew re-focused after a subpar effort against the Falcons — a la Alabama’s Nick Saban getting the Crimson Tide to regroup after an L. The Bunnies will have their hands full attempting to hand Ridgeview a second straight defeat.

Keys to win

Bunnies

Knock down jumpers

The biggest reason Fisher was able to upset Ridgeview last season and come three points short of a sectional semifinal win was the matchup nightmare of 6-5 forward Zach Griffith, who could shoot threes, post up, rebound and pass efficiently from any spot on the floor. The Bunnies were also able to get their jump shots to fall, and they will need even more of those this time. Just like Illinois teams in the Bruce Weber and John Groce eras, this Fisher group is a jump-shooting team with minimal offensive post play. When those jumpers fall, the Bunnies can beat almost anybody. When they aren’t hitting, it becomes even more crucial for them to get to the free throw line via drives to the cup.

Mustangs

Force turnovers

Fisher was in total control of the ball in the second half against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at the BSN Classic on Thursday, giving it total control of the game. Until the final minute that is, when two turnovers by Ryan Meents and another ill-advised shot by Jaden Jones-Watkins helped the Blue Devils storm back from a five-point deficit in the last 50 seconds. Those giveaways were Fisher’s lone two of the second half. Forcing 15 or more turnovers would give Ridgeview a major upper hand.

Players to watch

Bunnies

Jaden Jones-Watkins

Jones-Watkins is one of the most fun players to watch in the HOIC. I watched him on three straight possessions against North Vermillion, and the senior guard never stopped working on his way to a pair of buckets. His step-back jumper is probably his best move, and when he catches a pass on the perimeter with his momentum going toward the rim with a one-two step, it’s over. He’ll knock down those shots at an elite clip. He can also shoot off the bounce — he loves to dribble going left before rising and firing. Jones-Watkins earned an all-tournament selection at the BSN Classic after averaging 15.8 points across five games. He certainly wasn’t alone, though, as Kade Thomas finally started to get his feet under him (he threw down two dunks), and Ryan Meents exploded for three 20-plus-point games. Meents averaged 19.8 points but was left off the all-tourney team. That was a snub.

Mustangs

Jacob Donaldson

When the Mustangs lost to Newark in the super sectional at Illinois State last season, Donaldson was the only one who got anything going offensively. With stars Trey McCormick and Noah Young graduated, Donaldson has become Ridgeview’s latest stud. He has been putting up multiple double-doubles this season and is a strong, physical post player. He is coming off a 13-point performance against GCMS to wrap up an all-tournament selection at Monticello. The Mustangs also feature Alex Tongate and Justin Meyers, a deep threat who also earned all-tourney honors. If the Bunnies go with the lineup they’ve deployed lately — the only hindrance there would be if Dalton Burk doesn’t start after suffering a leg injury against North Vermillion — Brandon Henson would most likely match up with Donaldson. Dawson Purvis and Andrew Zook also figure to see time against Donaldson.

