Trojans finish 0-5 at Leader Classic following loss to Westville

ST. JOSEPH — When Dalton Loschen turned and hooked in his third straight short-range basket via a post move in the third quarter last Wednesday, an Armstrong-Potomac fan was heard shouting, “It’s there all day, guys!”

The Trojans’ junior forward, who is averaging a shade under 14 points per game, is not an overpowering post presence by any means. At 6-1, 160 pounds, Loschen isn’t a physically imposing player, but he has terrific body control, makes smart decisions with the ball in his hands and possesses savvy post moves.

That’s one of the reasons why, as Loschen’s shot fell through to bring A-P’s deficit against Westville to 44-37 in a Leader Classic game in St. Joseph, fans may have been agitated that the forward wasn’t getting even more touches down low.

A-P coach Sean O’Brien says that’s always part of the game plan, but it doesn’t always work that way.

“It’s something we always want to focus on. It’s something we wanted to focus on (against Westville),” O’Brien said. “We’ve just got to put our guards in better positions to where they can see (Loschen in the post). People are trying to put a lot of pressure on us and trying to prevent us from getting it into the post. We’ve got to make sure we’re getting into our stuff and getting him a look.

“We talked in the beginning of the year about working inside-out, and he’s someone we’ve got to get a look into. And he’s good and smart enough to make a decision with the ball when he gets it.”

Though Loschen put up a team-high 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Shawn Reardon dialed up 13, and Cameron Colunga added 12, it wasn’t enough in a 66-53 loss to finish the tournament 0-5 — one season after finishing 1-4 there.

In addition to Loschen being open in the post throughout the loss to Westville, the Trojans’ 1-2-2 full-court press was effective against the Tigers (3-7).

In the first quarter, A-P forced back-to-back turnovers via the press, and that led directly to a pair of layups by Colunga and Reardon to tie it at 8 early.

But the Trojans were unable to get into their zone press often enough, as Tylan Stricklett (game-high 24 points) and the rest of the Tigers contingent forced their way into the lane on constant baseline drives.

Those dribble drives, which led to baskets or trips to the free throw line due to A-P biting on pump fakes, helped contribute to a 33-25 halftime deficit. Westville was also adept at creating turnovers by using its own press, a half-court trapping zone in which the Tigers jumped the ball handler just past the timeline.

The Tigers’ double teams were made even more troublesome for A-P, which too often found itself turning its back to defenders and jumping to make passes, leading to six second-quarter giveaways.

“We can’t afford to put ourselves in those situations where we get into those trap zones, and we’ve got to have people who will come up and help take that pressure off,” O’Brien said. “Sometimes I feel like we’re too ready to get into the offense, and we’re not coming back to help and making ourselves available so that doesn’t happen. And we’ve got to keep our head up and see down the floor. We always talk about, if you’re getting doubled, obviously someone’s open. We just need to make sure we’re finding the open guy.”

The Trojans’ deficit would have been larger heading into the break, but Bryce Franzen nailed a corner 3-pointer to cut the gap to eight. The junior guard then began the second half by converting an “and-one” layup, though he missed the free throw.

Loschen then went to work with his three buckets in the period, but the Trojans still found themselves looking at a 10-point deficit at the end of the quarter. Franzen converted what appeared to be another “and-one” basket with less than two minutes remaining, but it was wiped out by a charge call.

The Trojans had a brief surge in the second half, trimming Westville’s lead to 51-43 with under 5 minutes, 30 seconds to play in the game. But the Tigers went on a game-sealing 11-2 run to give them a 17-point edge with 2:35 remaining.

A-P was largely able to keep it close in the second half due to giving its Vermilion Valley Conference rival fits with pressure. The Trojans forced 13 turnovers in the half, with at least six of those coming through their 1-2-2 press.

“We talked before the season started about being active and using our length to get tips and deflections, because that’s when I feel like we’re playing our best basketball. But we’ve got to do it consistently,” O’Brien said. “We’ve got guys who have been attacking, and we’ve had some great moments in this tournament where things were clicking, and we knew what we wanted. We’ve just got to be more consistent and put four quarters together.”

The Trojans (3-12) have been struggling following a 2-3 showing at the Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament. They have lost nine of the last 10, with the lone win coming against Schlarman.

“We’ve been trying to focus on making ourselves better — no matter what happens, good or bad, and learning from it for the second half (of the season),” O’Brien said. “There’s some stiff competition in this tournament that really challenged us and made us focus on some of the things that are our weaknesses that we have to take care of over break before the second half starts up.

“We’ve got to handle the ball better. We’re not taking care of it good enough. We also have to be a little more physical. Just got to take care of the little things that become the big things when they add up over time. We go on runs but then we can’t sustain them. We’ve got to be able to establish some kind of consistency.”

The Trojans have plenty of time to correct issues during the holiday breaks. They don’t return to game action until Jan. 2 against Salt Fork.

“You get some time with your family and friends, but we also get some time in (the gym),” O’Brien said. “It’s almost like you get another preseason before conference and (the county tournament) start up. So we’ve just tried to maintain the mentality to use whatever happens and make yourself better. That’s something we’ve got to continue to focus on, and fixing the little things will help us out once we get into the meat of our conference season.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.