Top five: Potential holiday tournament matchups

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter provides a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week, he gives his opinion of five of the best matchups, potential or otherwise, involving area basketball teams at holiday tournaments.

Rantoul vs. Mt. Zion

BB, Taylorville Holiday Tournament

The Eagles last year entered the Taylorville Holiday Tournament black, blue and red. And when they matched up with Mt. Zion in the tourney opener, things went wrong in a hurry. Already down a pair of starters (Kevin Williams, Erick Johnson) due to separate suspensions, Rantoul then suffered another injury to a key starter (Kevonte Williams broke his left hand) against the Braves. Those three absences all led up to a 71-47 beatdown. Rantoul got Williams back for the rest of the tournament, but Johnson missed the first half of the next game, Duck Gibson battled an injury, and another starter missed the tourney’s final two games. But, surprisingly, despite that wild scenario, the Eagles salvaged a 2-3 finish — it might sound a bit over the top and dramatic, but that may have saved their season, as an 0-5 showing would have been brutal to close out the first half of the year. If Rantoul (3-5) meets Mt. Zion (2-5) this year, it would be after pool play, and the Eagles will have to find a way to shut down Jonah Smith (averaging 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists) and Clayton Marquardt (10.1 PPG).

Fisher vs. Salt Fork

BB, BSN Classic

If Fisher matches up with Salt Fork following pool play it would give the Bunnies a chance to avenge the devastating regional title game loss to SF in 2015 that has been discussed ad nauseum by yours truly — slowing down Blaize Cobb-Griffin (20.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG), Brady McMasters (11.1 PPG, 4.4 APG) and Payton Taylor (14.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG) would present a stiff challenge. Griffin, who can fill it up and is the seventh-ranked scorer in The News-Gazette area, is shooting at a high clip of greater than 50 percent from the field. Taylor is ranked third in the area in rebounds for a team that started the season 6-2, losing only to Judah Christian and South Vermillion (Ind.). Stopping that triumvirate is a lot to ask, but it starts with slowing down Griffin, a first-team all-area defensive back in football. The Storm figure to contend with teams like Hoopeston and Milford for Vermilion Valley Conference and Vermilion County Tournament crowns. Salt Fork will be in 2A in the postseason, so Fisher won’t have to worry about the Storm down the road.

Fisher vs. Judah Christian

BB, BSN Classic

If the Bunnies were to see the Tribe, they would be getting a team that I have liked since seeing it play Armstrong-Potomac in the summer, led by 6-6 Cade Chitty (20 PPG, 8.8 RPG) and a trio of fellow playmakers, Josh Chandler (12.2 PPG, 7.7 APG), Philip Coulter (10.8 PPG) and Connor Lash (10.5 PPG). When I saw Judah Christian play, I thought they were in for a good year, though maybe not get off to a 6-0 start in which it scored 122 points in one game but good nonetheless — I know it takes a real man to finally admit something like that now that we’ve seen what the Tribe can do. But A-P coach Sean O’Brien and I discussed how impressive Judah was following that summer league game in Farmer City. What makes this matchup more intriguing is it could be a preview of a March Madness (or February Fury) game. Both Fisher and Judah are in Sub-Sectional A of the Schlarman Sectional, so they could meet in Danville if both squads win a regional title. It’s also a possibility they would meet in the Milford or Decatur Lutheran Regional.

Fisher vs. BHRA

GB, Blue Devil Classic

The last time these two squads met resulted in a predictable type of game. At the Blue Devil Classic last December, host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin nudged Fisher in a 29-26 defensive battle — defensive “battle” is putting it nicely, as the score was tied at 9 at halftime, and the Bunnies led 17-12 after three quarters. BHRA outscored Fisher 17-9 in the final period on the way to a 4-1 finish at the tourney. That game was played at 11 a.m., and the Bunnies would go on to lose another close game in the 20s against Cissna Park six hours later — a 24-23 loss to the Timberwolves in which Becca Clanton’s 30-footer barely missed. If Fisher and BHRA meet up in one of the final day’s crossover matchups, don’t expect anything less than another tight ball game in which defense decides it. The Blue Devils, 11-3 overall and 4-2 in the VVC, has only lost to Schlarman, Oakwood and Watseka, three of the top teams in the area (and BHRA also holds that distinction). BHRA is averaging nearly 40 points per game and is holding opponents to about 30 per contest while forcing 22 turnovers per game. Slowing down Emily Meidel (19.7 PPG on 50 percent shooting while making a strong all-area and all-conference case) is the No. 1 challenge.

Fisher vs. Benton Central (Ind.)

GB, Blue Devil Classic

To be frank, Fisher’s four-game stretch at the nine-team tournament is pretty brutal. The Bunnies start the tournament with an 8:30 a.m. tipoff against Salt Fork (7-5), which recently defeated previously unbeaten Oakwood (13-1), on Wednesday. Then Fisher gets a matchup with Cissna Park (8-4) at 1 p.m. before coming back on Thursday for contests versus Watseka (11-0) at 3:30 p.m. and Westville (8-5) at 8 p.m. That’s a long couple of days featuring matchups against tough squads, the latter two of which have spent time in The News-Gazette’s top 10 rankings. That being said, I would not be surprised to see Fisher play its way into a championship game. This is a good team with dangerous weapons on the inside (Alivia Spenard), outside (Sidney Hood) and in the middle (Becca Clanton, who spends a lot of time at the high post and in the lane), and it has other key players (Karissa Fredrickson, Ky’esha Siggers, Daneigh Burk, among others) who can contribute. If the Bunnies keep pounding the rock down low, get to the free throw line and open up Hood for perimeter looks, they could go 3-1 or 4-0 and reach the title game (though it will be a tall task). And that’s where they would most likely meet either BHRA or Benton Central. The Indiana squad beat Fisher down in last year’s Classic, 56-21, in the Bunnies’ tourney opener. The Bison finished 20-6 last year and made it to the equivalent of an Illinois regional title game. The Bison are 9-2 and are No. 4 in the Class 3A Indiana rankings by MaxPreps.

