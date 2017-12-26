Feeling soar: Bunnies impressive, but Falcons too much to handle in wire-to-wire victory

FISHER — Cody Diskin knew coming into the season what the chink would be in his team’s armor.

Fisher’s boys basketball team is led by a trio of savvy veteran guards who can each fill it up, a threesome of inexperienced but budding forwards, and another group of solid role players.

The squad is brimming with talent, and that much was obvious during a 4-0 start to the season.

But the Bunnies’ head coach knows that throughout the season, he is going to have to game plan around the team’s lack of size and a true post presence.

That weakness came to the forefront during a 55-28 loss Dec. 12 to state title contender Monticello, which features four players standing at 6-3 or taller, and on Thursday night, Heart of Illinois Conference opponent Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley came to town — a matchup that saw Fisher’s small gym packed to the gills, bringing an electric atmosphere to one of the area’s best small-town rivalries.

The red-hot Falcons, winners of seven straight coming in and lauded for their size, strength and quickness at all five spots, brought yet another challenge for the smaller Bunnies.

One of the frontrunners in the HOIC, the Falcons feature a pair of 6-4 starters (Ryland Holt, Bryce Barnes) and two listed at 210 pounds (Barnes, Mitch McNutt). GCMS’ top three players are surrounded by Connor Birky (6-1, 180 pounds) and Ben Freehill (6-2, 165 pounds), who can each splash from long range. All five are capable shooters and have the ability to get to the rim.

On defense, Fisher had its hands full, starting three 6-1 guards (Jaden Jones-Watkins, Ryan Meents, Kade Thomas), a 6-1 forward (Brandon Henson) and 5-8 guard Dalton Burk.

On offense, the Bunnies — whose system runs primarily through drive-and-kicks by Jones-Watkins, Meents and Thomas — did not have an obvious matchup advantage. The Falcons are so adept at clogging passing and driving lanes, making it difficult on Fisher, as Jones-Watkins’ slight quickness edge over McNutt seemed to be the only area it could take over.

Watching GCMS play, it seems apparent it has the capability of winning multiple championships — HOIC regular season, McLean County/HOIC tournament, regional and sectional — with perhaps its best, most complete squad since its state-ranked teams in 2005-06 and 2006-07 (squads that finished with 44 combined wins).

With all those accolades perhaps being in the cards this year, that’s what makes Fisher’s showing during a 59-48 loss to the Falcons (9-1) even more impressive.

The Bunnies (5-5) have been sliding, now losing five of their last six, but they gave perhaps their best performance of the season against one of the best teams they will play all season.

“I thought we played tough defense,” Diskin said. “We’ve been really harping on that in practice, and I think (Thursday) we showed that. Offensively, we were patient in what we wanted to do and hit open shots, and you’ve got to give credit to Gibson City. They’re a little bigger, faster, stronger. Good ball club.

“We knew all along we were going to have trouble matching up with size. We’ve adjusted our defense a little bit to make sure we’re putting our kids in the right spot, and I think even though they outsized us, we played good defense for being the smaller team — working on fronting them (in the post) and getting backside (help defense). I think we’re going to struggle with that all year, but we’ll keep working on it and getting better at it so that, hopefully, by postseason play we have it figured out.”

GCMS came out firing, as McNutt and Freehill splashed back-to-back 3-pointers, a steal and nice feed from Holt to Barnes led to an “and-one” finish, and Birky nailed another three for a 16-8 lead. Another McNutt shot from long range put Fisher in a 21-12 hole after the first period.

But the Bunnies were able to gather some second-quarter momentum, slowing the pace a bit and shooting 12-for-20 in the half to close the deficit to 34-29 at halftime.

Tyler Martin came up big off the bench for Fisher in the period. After Jones-Watkins hit a three, Martin splashed one of his own and on the next possession muscled up a shot in the lane to cap an 8-1 run to begin the quarter.

Jones-Watkins — who finished with a team-high 19 points, including 10 in the second quarter — cut the deficit to one point on two occasions. The senior made a stepback jumper, a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to trim the Falcons’ lead to 28-27. Meents converted a spinning jumper in the lane with less than five seconds remaining in the half, and Fisher trailed by five.

The Falcons were buoyed in the half by McNutt’s best shooting night of the year, on his way to a season-high 17 points, 12 coming in the first half.

“We were trying to be patient on offense, set good screens and get our guys open and keep taking it hard to the hole, driving and kicking,” Diskin said. “That way we could get it away from their bigs a little bit, and I thought our guys did a good job. We had a lot of shots blocked, obviously, but we’re still getting those shots in the lane.”

Diskin’s major second-half adjustments were switching Jones-Watkins onto McNutt, using the guard’s quickness to bother McNutt and cool his hot shooting hand — a move that paid off, as McNutt only tallied five points in the second half.

Diskin also chose to start 6-4 senior forward Dawson Purvis in the third quarter, with Burk having picked up three fouls in the first half, and the move paid off immediately. Purvis matched up with Holt (19 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks) and came up with a steal, then gave a nice feed to Henson, who finished off the glass. Purvis converted a bucket on the Bunnies’ next possession, cutting their deficit to 34-33.

“Dawson had a great game guarding Holt,” Diskin said. “Obviously, Holt’s going to get open and get shots up and score. But I thought Dawson did the best job he could and (anyone else) could. We definitely needed him in there in that third quarter to try and make a run. Dawson had a great game for us.”

GCMS’ traveling crowd erupted when Holt slammed home a tip-dunk on Barnes’ missed floater, and Diskin called a timeout to try and neutralize the Falcons’ momentum while regrouping his guys.

After Gibson surged to a 10-point lead, Meents converted a free throw following an “and-one” bucket off the glass.

Trailing by nine, Jones-Watkins began the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, and Henson nailed a baseline jumper.

The senior’s shot cut GCMS’ lead to 49-45, building the Bunnies’ momentum as the crowd noise rose to a peak. But following a Fisher defensive stand, the Bunnies turned the ball over, and McNutt hit his lone field goal of the half, albeit his biggest of the night — a 3-pointer to give his club a 52-45 lead.

The Falcons, who never trailed throughout the night, finished the game off with a Barnes drive-and-bucket, Holt’s block of a Henson shot and free-throw shooting. Barnes finished with 15 points.

Despite the loss, Diskin was happy with the game and said he would love another crack at Gibson — after back-to-back wins over the Falcons in 2015-16, the Bunnies have now lost three consecutive contests to their rivals.

“It’s a great rivalry, only 10 miles down the road. They bring a great fan base, and our fans get pumped. Our guys know them so well just from playing them in every single sport and being only 10 miles away. It was a great atmosphere,” Diskin said. “We’d love to see them again. I already told the guys, ‘Hey, it’s not over. We hope to see them again.’ They’re a great team, and I thought we played good. We’ve just got to get a little better and hopefully get another shot at them.”

Fisher gets a chance to rebound with five games in three days (and four games in two days) at the BSN Classic hosted by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

The Bunnies play Watseka and Indiana Math & Science on Wednesday (11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively); BHRA and North Vermillion (Ind.) on Thursday (1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively); and a final game on Friday (time and opponent to be determined).

“It doesn’t get easier for us when we go over to the Christmas tournament, but we try to have fun over there and work out some kinks before we get ready for Ridgeview,” Diskin said. “It’s going to be another challenge for us. We’re going to have to rotate those second games in the same day. We’ll have to rotate a little more and keep our guys fresh.”

