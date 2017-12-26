Rantoul (3-5) vs. Galesburg (8-3)

Thursday, 9 a.m.

Taylorville

Storyline

Eagles

The season started better than expected for Brett Frerichs’ group, as it was short on experience and size but broke off a 3-2 run at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Eagles rattled off two straight wins on the tourney’s final day with a short-handed squad, including a win over Rockford Lutheran and the day before outlasted Chicago Wells on a buzzer beater by Kamrynn Rome.

Since then, things have not gone well for Rantoul, which has spent the last two weeks practicing and licking its wounds following three straight losses.

Rantoul had a chance to win all three of those games, but 30 turnovers against Chicago Longwood led to a loss, and a week later 30 turnovers gave way to another defeat at the hands of Chicago Corliss. Though the Eagles dropped that number to 15 against Centennial, ill-timed giveaways were their downfall that game.

Silver Streaks

When Galesburg defeated Rantoul on Nov. 22, 64-49, at the Silver Streaks’ tournament, the game was still in doubt entering the fourth quarter.

The Eagles narrowed a deficit to 46-43, but three straight turnovers sparked a 5-0 Galesburg run, and the Silver Streaks eventually rattled off 14 consecutive points to put it out of reach.

In that tournament, Mike Reynolds’ unit picked up wins over Peoria Notre Dame, 51-41, and Rockford Lutheran, 60-56, on the way to a tournament championship.

The Silver Streaks are the favorites to advance to the championship out of the Gold Pool, as they are the only team with a winning record. This could end up being a deciding factor into who plays for a championship, as the other two teams in the pool have struggled this season (Rochester is 0-7, and Dunlap is 2-6).

Keys to win

Eagles

Take care of the ball

We’ve mentioned this time and again with Rantoul. Turnovers have absolutely KILLED the Eagles, who could easily have an above-.500 record if they took care of the ball. Until they do, we’re going to keep bringing it up.

Silver Streaks

Force turnovers

Sounds almost too simple, right? Well … that’s because it is. Galesburg forced 19 in the first meeting.

Players to watch

Eagles

Meech Hudson

Rantoul’s sharpshooting senior guard has had some ups and downs this season, but he was its best player in the first matchup, with 18 points and 13 boards. He put up a game-high 22 points against Corliss.

Silver Streaks

Jacob Carl

Galesburg is similar to Rantoul in that it, too, is a smaller, inexperienced team. But the Silver Streaks went 5-0 at their own tournament, buoyed by all-tourney selections Carl, Cornell Dotson, Andrew Anderson and Khalil Hodge.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.