Fisher (5-5) vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (6-3)

Thursday, 1 p.m.

Bismarck

Storyline

Bunnies

Fisher is coming off what it might look back on as its toughest stretch of the season, losing three straight to Monticello, Tremont and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

All three of those teams have the potential to advance to a sectional and beyond, with all three leading the pack in their respective conference races (Monticello in the Illini Prairie; the latter two in the Heart of Illinois Conference).

No shame in any of those losses, especially the GCMS defeat in which the Bunnies played perhaps their best game of the season.

In years past, the BSN Classic has been a source the Bunnies have used to take off, having won two straight tourney titles before settling for a fifth-place finish last season.

Blue Devils

While Fisher got one final tuneup game before the marathon-condensed-into-a-sprint BSN tournament that features four games in two days (and five games in three days), BHRA will surely be nice and fully rested up.

The Blue Devils will have had 12 days off since their last game, an 83-68 loss to Unity, another Illini Prairie frontrunner.

Wyatt Edwards and Drew Reifsteck poured in 21 points apiece in that game, and Jared Dazey added another 15.

Gunning for a top-three finish or better in the Vermilion Valley Conference, the Blue Devils will only have played two games in a 19-day span, dating back to an 82-42 trouncing of Schlarman on Dec. 8.

Keys to win

Bunnies

Open guys up on the perimeter

Fisher’s offense is predicated mainly on driving for finishes near the rim and kicking out to open shooters. The Bunnies did a pretty good job of that against Gibson, a long, strong team that does a great job clogging up those driving and passing lanes. But what Fisher will need to do more of is utilize screens by their bigs (Dawson Purvis, Andrew Zook) to create mismatches for Jaden Jones-Watkins, Kade Thomas and Ryan Meents to BHRA’s bigs one-on-one off the dribble. Too often versus Gibson, the Fisher guards tried penetrating one-on-one with no matchup advantage.

Blue Devils

Pound the rock down low

I haven’t seen much of BHRA this year. OK, I’ve seen none of BHRA this year. But what I’ve heard about the Blue Devils is they have some tall and lengthy players, so it won’t exactly be rocket surgery or brain science … wait, is that right? … to figure out what their game plan will be. GCMS and El Paso-Gridley exposed Fisher’s size weakness, as Ryland Holt went for 19 points, 13 boards and two blocks, and EPG’s Jack Weber (18 points) and Aaron Steiner (16 points) went to work down low. BHRA will likely throw the ball in the post as much as possible, making it imperative for the Bunnies to front the Blue Devils’ bigs and get backside help.

Players to watch

Bunnies

Will Delaney

The future is bright in both football (where he projects as the Bunnies’ starting QB the next two years) and basketball for the Fisher sophomore. If he continues to improve his jumper, he has a chance to be a stud, and in tournaments like this — with multiple games per day jam-packed into a brief window — it gives younger players more minutes and more opportunities to shine. Expect Delaney to get his chance, and don’t be surprised if he excels. He’s coming off a 24-point outing in a junior varsity game against GCMS.

Blue Devils

Wyatt Edwards

Edwards is fifth in The News-Gazette area in scoring (20.6 points per game), just behind Mahomet-Seymour star guard Cory Noe (21.4). Edwards already has a 29-point game and has 24 3-pointers to his credit. He’s not a one-trick pony, though, averaging 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 4.4 steals to go with a nearly 77-percent free throw clip. Drew Reifsteck (13.7 PPG, 6.8 APG, 3.8 SPG) is the Blue Devils’ other main weapon.

