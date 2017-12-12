Meents, Jones-Watkins explode in win over Blue Ridge

FARMER CITY — With their team down a pair of starters, Ryan Meents and Jaden Jones-Watkins figured they would probably need to take a bigger scoring load onto their shoulders Friday night.

Fisher’s dynamic senior guard duo did just that, with Meents putting up 32 points and Jones-Watkins scoring 30 in a 76-66 victory over Blue Ridge in a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup.

Though the two accounted for 82 percent of the Bunnies’ scoring, neither realized how high their totals were until told so afterward — which makes Jones-Watkins’ final bucket, a breakaway layup with 10 seconds left, a bit serendipitous.

“That’s the quietest 30 I’ve ever seen,” Jones-Watkins said. “I didn’t realize that at all. We figured we’d have to come out and lead the team with those other two guys down, and I think we did that.”

Fellow senior starters Kade Thomas (who had his wisdom teeth removed recently) and Brandon Henson (out with an ankle injury) did not suit up, meaning an even bigger role for a pair of players among the area’s leading scorers — Jones-Watkins was averaging 17.8 points per game and Meents was at 17.3 heading into the night.

“I don’t mind taking some extra shots,” Jones-Watkins said with a laugh. “With those two out, we knew we would have to be aggressive.”

“It’s hard (having Thomas and Henson out), but we know it’s a next-man-up mentality, and we have to adjust to whatever situation happens. We wish they were out there with us, but at the end of the day we had to go without them,” Meents said. “We didn’t realize (we scored 30), but we just found the open spots. We picked our positions nicely and took what the defense gave us.”

Most of Jones-Watkins’ points came via dribble drives, getting to the rim and converting at the free throw line. The 6-1 senior finished 9-for-18 from the floor and 10-for-10 from the charity stripe and racked up five assists.

Meents was also perfect at the line, finishing 7-for-7 while netting 12-of-21 field goals. Most of his points in the second half came in the lane. He made all four of his attempts in the fourth quarter and both of his free throws to tally 10 points while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists.

It was an unexpected big man type of role over the final two quarters for the 6-1 guard, who was thrust into the paint and got several touches surrounded by the Knights’ 1-2-2 zone. But it wasn’t a role completely foreign to Meents.

“Yeah. Let’s not forget Meents played center in junior high. He’s got big man roots,” Jones-Watkins said with a laugh.

“We do it in practice sometimes where I have to go in the middle, and I like it down there,” Meents said. “That’s definitely something I haven’t done in a while with having Nick and Zach Griffith.”

The two seniors had some help, too, on the way to improving the Bunnies’ record to 5-2 and stop a two-game losing streak.

“We had some guys step up, Tyler Martin and Dalton Burk really stepped up and got it done,” Jones-Watkins said. “(Will Delaney) hit a couple threes and spaced the floor well for us. Definitely opened up that middle for Meents.”

“I think (Delaney) brings intensity into the game, and he brings some nasty defense sometimes,” Meents said.

The Knights (2-5) came out strong and played well for three quarters until fading in the final period.

Blue Ridge grabbed its first lead of the game, 17-15, with 1:40 left in the first quarter, but 6-0 run by Fisher, which included back-to-back steals by Meents and Jones-Watkins that led to free throws by the former and a one-on-one finish for the latter.

With 4:15 left in the second period, the Knights took a 27-26 lead before Jones-Watkins’ sweeping one-handed layup, Meents’ pass to Jones-Watkins that led to a jumper and a Meents steal that ended in a pair of free throws helped give the Bunnies a 37-33 edge at halftime.

Blue Ridge took its final lead of the game, 45-44, with 2:20 to go in the third quarter.

Jones-Watkins’ free throws following his steal gave the Bunnies the lead before Delaney hit one of the biggest shots of the night.

The sophomore, who earlier in the contest got a bucket for his first career varsity points, hauled in a pass from Meents who had been driving the baseline. Set up in the right corner, Delaney fired away and sank a 3-pointer. He then came up with a steal on the other end and passed ahead to Jones-Watkins, who converted a layup that helped give Fisher a 53-45 lead after three quarters.

“I thought they did a good job of maintaining us for three quarters, but we had to pick it up once the fourth quarter started,” Meents said.

The Bunnies cruised in the final period, working their way up to a 67-50 lead with five minutes remaining.

Despite another slow start and committing 16 turnovers, the Bunnies were able to survive, partially due to forcing 21 turnovers.

“After two straight losses, we wanted to try and get back on track,” Meents said. “We thought this game would be a great opportunity for everyone to come together and build as a team and try to get the job done and get back on a winning streak.”

Last Tuesday night, the Bunnies lost 47-45 to LeRoy. They missed a shot near the rim that would have tied it in the final seconds.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.