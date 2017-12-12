Life remembered: Leo Paiz was 'always positive

RANTOUL — Angel L. Paiz led a good life and was a positive influence to those around him.

That’s how those who knew him well described the Rantoul Township High School graduate, who went by the name “Leo.”

Mr. Paiz, 23, died Nov. 28 in Paxton when his car went off the road, rolling over on Illinois 9, a mile outside the city.

Mr. Paiz was a member of both the football and basketball programs during his years as an Eagle, the latter of which he served as a video coordinator.

Mr. Paiz was good friends with former Eagles players such as Kelly Foster, Jr., Travis Britt, Ryne Worthington and CJ Morris. He ended up serving as one of Rantoul’s main video coordinators because of his close friendships with many of the players.

“He was really positive. He did whatever we asked; just a real positive guy in the locker room,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “He was pretty quiet, and he was always cheering hard for the team. A real positive guy and a real positive role model to have around the team. On the bus and bowling alley, he was just one of the guys.

“I never had a bad experience with him. He was always great around me and great around the team. Really helpful. Always smiling and all positive when it came to the interactions we, as a coaching staff, had with him. Great to have around the team.”

Foster was Mr. Paiz’s best friend and perhaps knew him best. Foster said the two were inseparable since middle school.

“We always joked around,” Foster told WCIA 3 News’ Kaitlyn Connolly. “We were the two that, no matter what, we always found our way back to each other. We were the type of friends where nothing could come in between us.”

Mr. Paiz was also known as someone everyone could count on — a truly likable and easygoing man.

“He’ll be missed, and it’s sad day when something like this happens,” said Rantoul football coach Tom Hess, who coached Mr. Paiz in high school, to Connolly. “But it’s an opportunity to reflect on the positive things he had and remember the great life we were part of with him.”

“The thing that always comes up is always a smile on his face,” Frerichs said. “Always cheered everyone up. Just, you couldn’t ask for a better guy to be a part of your program.”

Mr. Paiz was living in Urbana and was a staffing and recruitment manager at Express Services in Hoopeston at the time of his death.

