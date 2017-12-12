Eagles fall to Corliss, Conditt

Rantoul’s Jaedyn Alexander looks for room to work on a drive to the basket during Saturday’s loss to Chicago Corliss.

RANTOUL — Welcoming in 6-10 Iowa State signee George Conditt into Rantoul on Saturday night, Eagles fans might have been expecting a high-flying dunk show.

That’s exactly what they got, as Conditt racked up 18 points and seven blocks, and on five occasions he snuck behind Rantoul’s defense to throw down a lob dunk to lead Chicago Corliss to a 77-52 win.

For much of the night, Rantoul’s 6-5 junior forward Latavius Winston matched up with Conditt and did well. But Conditt was able to use his height and length to grab several boards, and on the defensive end he altered shot after shot — both in the lane and from 3-point range.

Conditt was solid, though not spectacular, but the key factor in the Eagles’ loss is no secret. For the second consecutive game, they committed 30 turnovers, playing helter skelter and too fast as the team’s lack of a point guard to handle the ball became even more apparent against Corliss’ zone press — which featured quick athletes who jumped passing lanes all night.

For a little while, the Eagles were playing well and fairly confident. Despite coughing the ball up eight times, Rantoul (3-4) took the lead on four separate occasions, and the game was tied at 14 after the first quarter.

Kamryn Rowe nailed a 3-pointer, and Meech Hudson and Maycoll Ramos each converted on two-pointers as Rantoul surged to a 21-14 lead. Chaos ensued after that.

The Trojans (5-2) exploded for a 21-0 run, keyed by 13 Eagles turnovers, to take a 35-21 lead. During the run, Conditt grabbed an offensive rebound over Winston and converted an easy putback off the glass. On the next possession, Conditt’s left-handed lob dunk gave the Trojans a 29-21 edge.

Hudson, who finished with a game-high 22 points, helped keep the Eagles in the game, nailing a three and going a perfect 4-for-4 in the third quarter. But Corliss extended the lead to 54-36 at the end of the period.

Hudson’s drive-and-kick found an open Rowe in the corner, and the sophomore splashed a three, and the Eagles later cut the deficit to 56-43 with 6:35 left in the game.

That was as close as the game would get, as back-to-back lob dunks by Conditt sparked Corliss, which took a 20-point lead and extended it to 75-47. The Trojans survived committing 21 turnovers of their own.

The Eagles, who have lost two straight, tried to get back on the winning track against Centennial on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

“Looking back, the kids were playing hard. I think the effort’s there. We’re just playing too fast. The game’s too fast for us,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said. “We’re not taking our time. We’re turning the ball over way too much. But this is something we expected coming into the season. We knew we’d struggle at the beginning of the year.

“We still haven’t seen the same team that played the final two games at Galesburg. I think we’re still a little too nervous, for whatever reason, playing at the varsity level. But the positive is we had a good first quarter, and all the guys are playing really hard. It’s nothing we didn’t expect coming into the season. We knew it’d take a while to get going with these guys.”

