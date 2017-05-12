Trojans drop back-to-back thrillers

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team came within inches of an undefeated week but lost 70-64 in double overtime to Iroquois West last Tuesday and fell 74-67 to Judah Christian on Friday.
The Trojans (2-5) held a 30-23 halftime lead over IW, but the Raiders’ 23-point third period helped them force overtime, where they outscored A-P 13-7.
Dalton Loschen led the Trojans with 24 points (8-of-12 from the free throw line), Cam Colunga tallied 19 points, including five three-pointers, and Kyler Stephens chipped in 12.
Against the Tribe, A-P was led by Shawn Reardon’s 19 points, while Colunga (18 points) and Loschen (17) shined once again.
Stephens chipped in nine points for A-P, which outscored Judah 24-14 in the fourth period.
